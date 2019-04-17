Staxton boosted by return of star batsman Pinder

Staxton CC have been boosted by the return of batsman Rob Pinder from Sheriff Hutton Bridge ahead of the new Scarborough Beckett Cricket League season.

Staxton, who open their Premier Division campaign at home to defending champions Filey on Saturday April 27, have also signed pace bowler Oliver West from Driffield.

Anthony Stones is also returning to his old club, signing for Heslerton from Folkton & Flixton, while Will Tindall has also joined Heslerton from Forge Valley and Ben Luntley has joined Scalby from Cloughton.

List of 2019 player transfers

Anthony Stones (joined Heslerton from Folkton & Flixton)

William Tindall (Heslerton from Forge Valley)

Ben Luntley (Scalby from Cloughton)

Stewart Ward (Scalby from Ganton)

Simon Wright (Scalby from Glaisdale)

Gregor Frazer (Scalby from Scarborough)

David Thomas (Scalby from Scarborough)

Corey Towell (Cayton from Seamer)

Scott Wardman (Wykeham from Cloughton)

Matthew Nettleton (Brompton from Forge Valley)

Stuart Watmore (Great Habton from Malton & Old Malton)

Leon Newton (Filey from Scarborough)

Matthew Graves (Wykeham from Scarborough)

Josh Briggs (Forge Valley from Wykeham)

Tom Sigsworth (Pickering from Thornton Dale)

Darren Wood (Great Habton from Pickering)

Harvey Wood (Great Habton from Pickering)

Daniel Hardy (Pickering from Great Habton)

Vernon Smith (Heslerton from Great Habton)

Stuart Pickard (Cayton from Heslerton)

Dan Jeminson (Nawton Grange from Heslerton)

Andrew Collier (Brompton from Kirkbymoorside)

Steve Janney (Bridlington from Sewerby)

Rob Pinder (Staxton from Sheriff Hutton Bridge)

Charlie Coulson (Great Habton from Malton & Old Malton)

Oliver West (Staxton from Driffield)

Chris Mann (Folkton & Flixton from Sewerby)

Ryan Boyes (Pickering from Bridlington)

Jordan Newton (Ebberston from Brompton)

Thomas Bruce (Brompton from Scarborough)

Midhunsingh Vijayasingh (Brompton from Scarborough)

Sam Carver (Scarborough from Ganton)

Daniel Harper (Pickering from Dunnington)

Haydon Jackson (Scarborough from Pickering)

Josh Dawson (Hornsea from Filey)

Tom Brough (Malton & Old Malton from Forge Valley)

Sam Wragg (Bridlington from Sewerby)

Casey Rudd (Scarborough from Bridlington)

Luke Smith (Sheriff Hutton Bridge from Flixton).