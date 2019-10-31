Skit star Jack Shephard earns England call-up

Bridlington School pupil Jack Shephard, 13, is hitting peak form in only his second year of skiing after earning a call-up to the national squad.

The Fraisthorpe-based teenager only started competing in dry-slope ski events last year.

His proud mother Tracie said: “Bridlington School entered a team into the British Schools Open Dry Slope Ski Championships and Jack won the Under-14s age group and only missed being overall champion by 0.02 of a second.

“He now goes into the ESSKIA (England Schools Ski Association) senior squad, for Year Nine upwards, so he will be one of the youngest ones there.

“He is delighted to have been selected and is hoping to eventually get into the team and compete, which he can do from Year 11 onwards.

“Since April he’s been competing most weekends in both indoor and dry slope races around the country, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Stoke, Milton Keynes and Norwich to name a few.

“He managed to qualify for both the British and English Championships in both indoor and dry slope and finished all four races in the top 10 for his age group.”

Shephard only started racing in April 2018 after winning a school race for Burton Agnes Primary School in March 2017, he then joined Raven Tigers Racing Club in Sunderland and trained for a year before starting to race.

He is also a member of The British Ski Academy, based in Pila, Italy and is currently away in Switzerland training for the coming winter season.

In January he is competing in the Anglo-Scottish Championships in Pila and then in February is at the English Alpine Championships at Bormio, Italy, before flying straight out to Norway to train with the ESSKIA squad.

Tracie added: “If any local businesses or individuals could sponsor Jack it would be a massive help to us.”

If anyone would like to back the ski star they can contact Tracie on 01262675456.