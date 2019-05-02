Skipper Ian Dennis eyes solid start to season for Sewerby Cricket Club

Sewerby skipper Ian Dennis is hoping his side can bounce back from a difficult summer for the clifftop club, whose first team quit the York League in March.

This leaves just the one team in the Scarborough Beckett Cricket League second division, and they start this Saturday at home to Staxton 2nds.

Dennis said: “The club has faced its challenges over the past year and I am committed to the development of our new structured team, and opening opportunities for both developing our existing players and attracting new talent, particularly the 12 to 20 age group.

“I am looking forward to the coming season. After the club restructure over the winter, we are in a strong position to rebuild and refocus the club, building on good mixture of experience and youth.

“This is one aspect I am keen to develop, using our experienced players as role models for younger rising stars.”

Dennis added: “The Beckett League side has struggled over the last few years to feed players into the York Senior League side, but now that we aren’t trying to do that I feel that we have a great opportunity to bring the enjoyment back to league cricket, where our younger players have the opportunity to express themselves and the more experienced ones can pass on their knowledge, as well as enjoying being part of a team that play with a smile on their face.

“I have been captain of the Beckett League side for three years now and the aim has always been to develop the younger players and let them fulfil their potential and that won’t change this year, they will just have the added opportunity to learn from other players who have played at the highest club level in the area and that can’t be a bad thing.

“Over the past two years we have been competitive and this will be enhanced this year with the restructure and I am hoping that we can push on to the next level this season and get into the promotion fight as I think we have the capability and desire as a team and a club to do that.”

Sewerby’s team for Saturday is as follows: Meet ground 12.30pm, I Dennis, D Artley, M Artley, S Hood, A Smith, J Watson, M Rennoldson, A Shipley, C Roche, C Ward, I Jones. Umpire V O Grady.

Bridlington 2nds will look to make a winning start to their season at Thornton Dale on Saturday in Division One.

Andy Leeson’s team were unbeaten on their way to clinching the Division Two title last season and they will want to take this momentum into the new campaign.

Saturday’s clash will be tricky as Dale were relegated from the top flight in 2018.

Wold Newton kick off their Division Two campaign at home to Cayton 2nds on Saturday.

Newton finished third last season, just missing out on promotion, while Cayton were only one place behind their opponents this weekend, so they should be two of the main contenders for promotion this season.

Flamborough will be one of the favourites to win Division Four after relegation last season.

Boro open at home against relegated Forge Valley 2nds on Saturday afternoon.

Wold Newton 2nds will not be joining the Division Four action this season though as they quit the league last week due to a lack of commitment from players.

Bridlington’s opening York League Division Two Ebor match was abandoned due to the rain with the hosts making 150-9 in 42 overs, Sam Edmundson taking 3-26 for Brid.