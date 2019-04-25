Sewerby Cricket Club to host juniors open evening

Sewerby CC are looking to recruit new junior players for the upcoming season with a fun open evening being held at the clifftop club on Tuesday April 30 from 6pm.

The village club had to make the tough decision to pull their first team out of the York Cricket League a few weeks ago due to a lack of senior players, leaving them with just one side in the Scarborough Beckett League this season.

Sewerby are eager to build for the future and the evening is aiming to attract new young players to the junior set-up.

Club secretary Vince O’Grady said: “Sewerby CC are searching for new junior members of all levels and ages to join for the upcoming season.

“We run friendly and competitive cricket for all ages and ability, with junior teams at Under-15 (joint with Bridlington Cricket Club), Under-13s, Under-11s and Under-Nines.

“We are having this open evening for present juniors and new juniors as well as parents on Tuesday from 6pm.

“The club will provide all cricket equipment and there will also be free burgers, snacks and drinks.

“Come along and have a go and chat to the club officials and enjoy a fun night of cricket.

“No special clothing is required but it’s preferable to attend in sports clothing.”

For more information about the evening or just general details of how to join the club as a junior or senior play contact O’Grady on 07837-242107 or vincentruthv@btconnect.com