Senna Proctor retains eighth spot in BTCC after Silverstone

Senna Proctor in action at Silverstone Photo by Gavin Proc Photography

Carrying 21kg of success ballast, for his BTCC Championship standing, Free Practice session two saw Proctor third fastest overall in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type-R.

The two-litre turbo charged front wheel drive hatchback was running on the Goodyear medium slick tyres for the session with no ‘option’ tyre available this weekend.

The Silverstone National circuit layout is a relatively short track at just 1.64 miles with long straights and tight corners.

Lap times are under a minute for the BTCC cars and as a result qualifying times are especially close.

The 23-year-old from Rudston was just 0.031 secs away from a place in the top 10 qualifying shootout session and had to settle for a seventh row start for Race One alongside multiple former champion Gordon Sheddon.

Despite the additional success ballast weight to carry former Scarborough College student Proctor was able to finish the opening race in the points for the 16th consecutive time.

Race Two saw good forward progress and with only a few laps to go a top 10 finish beckoned and a place in the draw for the reverse grid.

But contact sent Senna wide and damage forced a retirement to the pits.

The only consolation for Race Two was an additional point for the fastest lap and the BTC Racing mechanics set about making repairs to the car as the race concluded.

From so far back on the grid for the final race of the day Proctor made excellent forward progress with multiple overtakes and strong pace.

He ended the meeting retaining his eighth position in the BTCC, a feat all the more remarkable given his late entry to the championship and without any pre-season testing at all.