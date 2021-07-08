Senna Proctor goes fastest in mixed conditions at Oulton Park

Rudston's Senna Proctor

With a total of 27 cars heading out during the two-day event, the fluctuating weather put the field through its paces as frequent downpours plagued the running.

It was the Tuesday afternoon effort of Rudston's Senna Proctor (BTC Racing) that topped the times overall – with his 1:25.656s benchmark lap remaining unbeaten during the second day.

“To have the fastest time over the whole test is great,” said former Scarborough College pupil Proctor. “Throughout the two days we were very productive. We managed to achieve the things that we wanted to get done and we got enough driving in to really validate what we thought we could do and what we thought could make a difference. It’s great to get a handle on that.

“We didn’t do much wet running but from the laps that I did in the wet, the car felt strong then, too. It was good to get that lap in and we did a couple which were a similar time, so we’re happy with the pace of the car. Overall it’s been very confidence-inspiring for heading into the race weekend in a few weeks’ time.”

Gordon Shedden took the day two honours in his Halfords Racing with Cataclean Honda, but it was his lap time from the opening day that rewarded him with second-fastest overall, while team-mate Dan Rowbottom took third on the timesheets.