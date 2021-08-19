Senna Proctor celebrates first BTCC double podium finish at Knockhill

Senna Proctor on the podium, right, after one of his second-place finishes at Knockhill Photo by @gavinprocphotography

Proctor collected two second-places for his first double podium of his BTCC career.

The Knockhill race circuit, which is near Dunfermline, is a narrow and undulating 1.27mile track with just eight corners that always seems to produce close and exciting racing. High kerbs often launch the cars onto two wheels, or sometimes fully airborne for the more bold racers.

It is a track where former Scarborough College pupil Proctor has historically achieved success and it is also his favourite circuit to race on.

Senna Proctor sets the pace at Knockhill Photo by @gavinprocphotography

Carrying on just where he left off at the previous meeting Proctor put his Honda Civic Type-R onto the front row of the grid for the opening race.

His time was only beaten by four-time champion Colin Turkington in his works BMW.

Speaking immediately after the qualifying session Proctor said “When the opportunity came, I just got everything together and there was no traffic so it was good!

“I’m glad I got the lap in, but I know we’re stronger in the race than we are in qualifying. It’s looking good!

Senna Proctor in BTCC action at Knockhill Photo by @gavinprocphotography

“I’ll try not to make a mess of the start like I did at Oulton Park, and I’ll try to have a better race day and get a couple of podiums tomorrow.

“We’ve done a few practice starts at shakedown this time.

“I’m sure Colin [Turkington] will be hard to beat off the line, but we’ll give it our best shot!”

And Proctor proved his focused work on getting off the line had been time well spent when in race one he and Turkington both got away well and managed to pull ahead of the other 27 cars who were involved in their own battles.

The opening race finished with a huge haul of championship points for second place and a podium spot for the second meeting running for the BTC Racing team’s form man.

Such a strong finish means the addition of success ballast (66kgs) and this visibly slowed Proctor for the second race of the day.

But he drove sensibly and defensively to secure a solid and noteworthy seventh place and a ball in the all important reverse grid draw.

Luck was on the East Yorkshireman’s side with a second row spot on the starting grid for the final race of the day. Success ballast was reduced to a more manageable 27kgs.

However, the mandatory use of the option medium compound Goodyear tyre would slow his overall pace slightly.

Another superb start kept Proctor up with the front runners and he drove a sensible race and awaited his opportunities for any overtaking chances. 25 laps of exciting racing finished with Proctor gaining second place again and his first double BTCC podium.

The next BTCC meeting is at the fastest circuit in the UK, Thruxton in Hampshire.