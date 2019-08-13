SBL Premier & Division 1 / Rain halts top-flight action while Brid 2nds edge closer to promotion

Rain halted play in every single scheduled fixture in the Premier Division of the Scarborough Beckett League.

League leaders Nawton Grange were 78-3 when the rain fell at Settrington, Rob Harrison having taken all three wickets to fall.

Hot on their heels remain 2018 champions Filey, who were sat on 64-4 when their encounter at Ebberston was halted prematurely by the elements.

Filey are 12 points adrift of Grange but have a game in hand, meaning their bid to retain the title is firmly in their own hands.

Cayton stayed in third spot after their game at Brompton was rained off with the hosts on 15-1.

In fourth spot, and also with a game in hand on Grange, are Staithes.

Their game at Scalby was rained off with the home side on 42-3 after 16 overs.

Staxton were well placed on 52-0 in their home game against Mulgrave when the elements intervened.

In-form batsman Rob Pinder took his tally of league runs for 2019, his first season back at the club, to 951 with an average of 86.45, as he was unbeaten on 28, with Paul Virr not out on 19 at the other end.

Heslerton’s home game against Seamer was rained off without a ball being bowled.

Two games were completed in Division One, with Bridlington 2nds taking full advantage of their promotion rivals being rained off with a 22-point victory against Fylingdales.

Harry Purves and Mark Estill hit 21 each as Dales struggled to 98 all out in 35.3 overs.

Carl Parkin (3-27), Michael Tate (3-24), Harry Burton (2-18) and Ben Jackson (1-21) were among the wickets for the promotio chasers.

Despite losing Lewis Beasley and Frankie Reffold without scoring, Brid made it to 104-4, Matthew Rennoldson hitting 43, Richard Lount 25 and Ben Jackson 23 not out.

Mark Estill bagged 2-21, with the other wickets to fall being taken by Barry Heyes and Steven Husband.

The only other game completed in the division saw Forge Valley boost their bid to avoid back-to-back relegations with a five-wicket success at Ganton - whose own bid to beat the drop suffered as a result.

Alex Glass was in form with both bat and ball for the victors, taking 3-23 as Ganton were skittled for just 88 in 26.2 overs with only James Richardson (23) and Freddie Bradley (13) making it into double figures with the bat.

Luke Calvert (3-22), Aaron Fox (2-10) and Dan Tomlinson (2-26) also impressed with the ball.

Glass then contributed 29 not out and captain Sean Pinder 28 as Valley made it to 89-5 in 30.3 overs.

League leaders Cloughton appeared to be heading for victory at home to struggling Thornton Dale when the rain left them frustrated.

Cloughton were handily placed on 140-5 with plenty of overs to spare, Mark Pryce hitting 49 and Jack Hakings and Liam Salt both adding 23 apiece.

Despite Brid closing the gap, Cloughton remain 32 points clear of their nearest rivals and 36 clear of third-placed Wykeham, who were rained off at home to Great Habton while they were sat on 19-1.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds would’ve been hoping to close the gap on their rivals in the relegation battle when they travelled to Sherburn, but the rain fell and curtailed their hopes with the visitors on 6-1 in 3.5 overs.