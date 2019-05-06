SBL PREMIER & DIVISION 1: Cooper spins Staxton to success and Salt smashes ton for Cloughton

Elliott Cooper claimed superb figures of 6-47 to help Staxton to victory against Settrington in the Premier Division.

Staxton posted 224 all out, Dave Morris (52), Rob Pinder (48), Jack Pinder (47) and Kyle Outhart (35) all in the runs as Eddie Rounthwaite took 5-64 and veteran spinner Andy Monkman 3-56 for Settrington.

Brompton veteran Neil Fletcher gives Scalby batsman Ryan Labuschagne a send off. Picture by Simon Dobson.

Stephen Beal hit 59, Jamie Rounthwaite added 44 and Nigel Pinfield 25 in reply, but Cooper’s spin held them back to 196-9.

Nick Thornicroft was the star man with bat and ball as Nawton Grange edged out Cayton.

Despite Thornicroft hitting 41 and Jonny Pickard 36, 3-25 from Harry Holden helped ensure Grange were restricted to 123 all out.

But Thornicroft’s 4-24 and 4-18 from James Greenlay then helped dismiss Cayton for 110 despite new signing Corey Towell’s 48.

Scalby were denied victory at Brompton by the elements.

New addition Ben Luntley hit 53 and Adam Waugh 29 as Scalby posted 157, Mark Bruce taking 3-51.

Brompton were then teetering on 110-8 when the heavens opened, Aussie Lachlan Cooke taking 4-12 and Edward Hopper 3-28.

Seamer looked to be heading towards victory when the rain halted their encounter against Mulgrave at Lythe.

Adam Morris (3-44) and Gary Lawton (3-54) restricted Mulgrave to 178-9, Chris Knight hitting 55 and Luke Spenceley 30.

Jamie Griffin’s 29 then guided Seamer to 102-3 before the game was prematurely ended.

Staithes were another side heading towards a likely victory when the elements curtailed the action at Ebberston.

Only Alex Machin’s 30 troubled the scorers when Ebberston batted first and were all out for 96, all-rounder Chris Morrison taking 4-14 and Simon Bowes 3-26.

Bowes was then unbeaten on 33 as Staithes were cruising on 59-2 before the rain fell.

Cloughton comprehensively beat relegated Forge Valley in Division One as Liam Salt started the season with a superb unbeaten 108.

Salt smashed three sixes and seven fours in his 108 as Cloughton posted 229-9, only Sean Exley offering any support with 33.

Matthew Nettleton and Carl Jackson took three wickets apiece.

Valley were gunned out for just 88 in reply, only Sean Pinder making any contribution with 27 before he fell to Exley, who took 5-34.

Mike Holtby was in sensational form with the ball to help fire Sherburn to a nine-wicket win against Great Habton.

Holtby took 6-26 and Daley Wharton 2-9 as Habton were all out for just 68.

Craig Sanderson then cracked 47 as Sherburn cruised to 71-1.

Promoted Bridlington 2nds continued their impressive unbeaten run as they beat Thornton Dale by eight wickets.

Carl Parkin took 3-19 and there were two wickets apiece for Frankie Reffold, Alex Burton and Tom McMeeken as Dale were all out for 115, Ady Turnbull making 26.

Greg Miller hit 47 and Matty Clay 44 in reply as Brid cruised to 117-2.

Matthew Vincent (4-31), Dave Pearson (3-28) and Adam Hutchinson (2-12) helped Wykeham to an eight-wicket win over Ganton.

Ganton were 135 all out, only Ian Cousins getting going with 60.

Ezra Pashby was then unbeaten on 54 and fellow opener Michael Dugdale made 36 as Wykeham cruised to 138-2.

Fylingdales v Folkton & Flixton 2nds was rained off.