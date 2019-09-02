SBL PREMIER & DIVISION 1 / Bridlington 2nds and Cloughton seal promotion to the Premier Division

Bridlington 2nds and Cloughton sealed promotion to the Premier Division after beating Folkton & Flixton 2nds and Fylingdales respectively.

Bridlington 2nds wrapped up the Division One title thanks to a 10-wicket win at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Cloughton wicketkeeper Jimmy Beadle takes a catch during his side's win at Fylingdales. Picture by Brian Murfield.

Flixton finished up on 131-7 batting first, Noman Shabir hitting 40 as Harry Burton, Carl Parkin and Lewis Beasley bagged two wickets each.

Beasley then hammered 15 fours in his 54-ball 72 not out and Greg Miller was unbeaten on 46 as Brid cruised to 134-0 in 18.4 overs to seal the title.

Cloughton also bounced straight back to the top-flight after a four-wicket win at Fylingdales, who were relegated to Division Two.

Dales finished up on 151 all out.

Cloughton then chased down their target for the loss of six wickets.

Despite beating Thornton Dale, Ganton joined Fylingdales in dropping down into Division Two.

Dales made 138-3 from 40 overs, Graham Hunt making 31 and Adrian Turnbull 28 before Ganton charged down their target with Will Bradley 78 not out and Edward Bradley adding 35.

Sherburn finished up in third spot after beating Wykeham, only missing out on promotion after the top two sealed victories.

Kev Thompson’s 43 was the only real innings of note as Wykeham made their way to 123-8 from the reduced 37 overs.

Sherburn stalwart Daley Wharton led their attack with figures of 3-26, while Mike Holtby added 3-49.

Craig Sanderson wrapped up another successful season with the bat by hitting 32 to help the hosts to 129-7 in 28.3 overs.

Dave Pearson, Matty Vincent and Tom Owen all claimed two wickets each for Wykeham.

Great Habton finished in fifth position in the table after a win over Forge Valley on the final day of their campaign.

Valley skipper Sean Pinder finished the season as the top run scorer in the division, his knock of 83 taking his tally to 581 for the 2019 season as Valley posted 182-9 from their 38 overs at the crease.

Christian Reddish (21) and Luke Calvert (20) also chipped in, while Sam Davies (3-49), John Lumley (2-18) and Stuart Watmore (2-35) all contributed with the ball for visitors Habton.

After losing opener Jack Stockdale without scoring in the first over, knocks from Rob Featherstone (74), Watmore (43), and Liam Allanby (26) helped Habton recover to 183-8 in just 14.4 overs.

Mulgrave beat Premier Division champions and leaders Filey to ensure the title race goes down to the final two weeks of the campaign.

Hosts Mulgrave smashed 231-6 from their reduced 43 overs at the crease, Andy Raw top-scoring with 64 and Aussie Eli Sheean 58 as Lee Elvidge took 3-56.

Despite Tom Fitzgerald then making 77 and skipper Dave Brannan 68 not out, Filey fell short on 200-8 from 43 overs, Craig Thompson, Dominic Ingham and Chris Knight taking two wickets apiece.

Filey still lead the way at the top of the table by eight points with two games remaining.

Staithes kept themselves in the race for the title after they were awarded the full 22 points after Heslerton conceded their fixture.

Heslerton will play in the second tier of the Beckett League next season after their relegation was confirmed.

They will be joined in Division One by Settrington, who lost on the road at Cayton.

Cayton posted 188-6 from 38 overs, a total that proved too much for Settrington, whose relegation was confirmed as they were 144 all out.

Ben Luntley hammered a superb 166 to help Scalby to a massive 139-run win at home to Nawton Grange.

Luntley’s 166 guided the hosts to 283-5 in just 38 overs, Edward Hopper adding 46 and Joe Hills 37 as Wayne Dawson and Dean Coote both took two wickets.

Although Nick Thornicroft then made 42, 4-35 from Aussie Lachlan Cooke, 3-46 from Hills and a wicket each from young spinner Gregor Fraser and Hopper ensured Grange were all out for 144.

Darrol Lewis and Mitch Fisher starred as Seamer beat Staxton by 125 runs.

Lewis smacked 73 not out and Anthony Jenkinson 46 as Seamer made 197-6, Richard Flinton taking 3-71.

Staxton were then dismissed for just 72, Paul Virr making 36 of those as no other batsman made double figures, Fisher bagging 5-24 and Matty Morris 3-20.

Brompton beat Ebberston by 30 runs.

The hosts were all out for 140 before Ebberston finished up on 110-8.