SBL Divisions 2, 3 & 4 / Sewerby wrap up Division Two title success

The only game to go ahead in Division Two saw Sewerby take yet another victory to wrap up the title with three games to spare thanks to a 55-run victory at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Daniel Artley hammered 72, Isaac Coates 56 and Mike Artley 49 to help Sewerby to a total of 205-5, Matthew King taking 3-30.

Despite a fine knock of 65 from James Magson, Ebberston 2nds fell well short in their reply on 150-7, Daniel Connor and Alex Shipley taking two wickets each.

Cayton 2nds managed to accrue 13 points before rain halted their game at home to Staxton 2nds.

John Crowe took sensational figures of 4-5 and Darren Jones bagged 4-57 as 10-man Staxton were dismissed for 103, before Cayton were 27-1 when the rain halted proceedings.

Scalby 2nds stay in third spot, they had Pickering 3rds 30-1 from 13 overs when the rain ended their contest.

Snainton were 7-0 when their home game against Wykeham 2nds was rained off and Seamer 2nds were on 22-1 when the elements called a halt to proceedings at Wold Newton.

All three games in Division Three were rained off.

Leaders Mulgrave were in a good position on 107-3 when their home game against Malton & Old Malton 3rds was rained off, Luke Jackson on 59 not out and Kory Boushall 27 not out.

Nawton Grange 2nds appeared to be heading for victory against Ravenscar, reducing their opponents to 53-5 as Liam Wood bagged 3-16, although skipper Shaun Bayes was not out on 27.

Filey 2nds were 111-6 when their game at home to Folkton & Flixton 3rds was rained off.

Great Habton 2nds took a huge stride towards promotion from Division Four with a seven-wicket win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Dale were all out for 65 as Harvey Wood (4-15) and Josh Campbell-Carter (4-23) before Habton cruised to 71-3.

Habton’s nearest rivals Scalby 3rds were 148-8 after 32 overs against Cayton 3rds, Steve Shannon hitting 41 and James Wainwright 40.

Brompton 2nds were 19-0 against leaders Scarborough Rugby Club when rain halted play, while Flamborough were 83-3 against Sherburn 2nds when they were rained off.

Malton & Old Malton 4ths conceded their schedule encounter against Forge Valley 2nds.