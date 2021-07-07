Rudston's Senna Proctor sets the pace on opening day of Goodyear tyre test
BTC Racing man Senna Proctor drove his Honda Civic Type R to the top on Tuesday at Oulton Park, as the 22-year-old BTCC star recorded the fastest lap time of the opening day of the two-day Goodyear tyre test.
“Today was a good day,” said Rudston's Proctor. “We got a lot of testing with the car under our belts this afternoon in the dry, and it was nice for me to have a few proper runs in the car without being under the pressure of a race weekend.
"We got some good laps under our belt and then tried some dramatic setup changes. We found a lot of pace in the car and got it more towards my liking with a few little changes I wanted, so that was definitely a step forward. Hopefully, we get another dry day tomorrow and we can progress further, maybe do a few more race runs and go from there.
“Tomorrow is really about fine-tuning what we’ve learnt today. We threw some quite drastic setup changes on the car, so now it’s a case of picking the bones out of it tonight and fine-tuning the little bits that we found.
"Hopefully get a little bit of wet testing as well to make sure I’m used to the car in the wet and then we can progress the wet setup up to my liking as well.”