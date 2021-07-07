Rudston's Senna Proctor sets the pace on opening day of Goodyear tyre test

Rudston's Senna Proctor in action

“Today was a good day,” said Rudston's Proctor. “We got a lot of testing with the car under our belts this afternoon in the dry, and it was nice for me to have a few proper runs in the car without being under the pressure of a race weekend.

"We got some good laps under our belt and then tried some dramatic setup changes. We found a lot of pace in the car and got it more towards my liking with a few little changes I wanted, so that was definitely a step forward. Hopefully, we get another dry day tomorrow and we can progress further, maybe do a few more race runs and go from there.

“Tomorrow is really about fine-tuning what we’ve learnt today. We threw some quite drastic setup changes on the car, so now it’s a case of picking the bones out of it tonight and fine-tuning the little bits that we found.