Royal Ascot tips for Day Five (Saturday) from our expert

And so, after a week of drama, emotion and pageantry, it’s on to the fifth and final day, which brings the curtain down on Royal Ascot 2019.

Two horses from the Godolphin operation and the Charlie Apppleby yard are at the forefront today -- MASAR, who makes his first appearance since winning last year’s Derby at Epsom, and BLUE POINT, who goes for a rare Group One sprint double in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, having landed the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday. Here are my selections for every race, complete with next-best alternatives and, where applicable, each/way options.

2.30 7f Chesham Stakes, 2yo, Listed

LOPE Y FERNANDEZ (Pinatubo, Heaven Forfend)

3.05 7f Jersey Stakes, 3yo, Group Three

URBAN ICON (Space Blues, Momkin)

3.40 12f Hardwicke Stakes, Group Two

SOUTHERN FRANCE (Masar, Communique)

4.20 6f Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Group One

SANDS OF MALI (Blue Point, Invincible Army)

5.00 6f Wokingham Handicap

SUMMERGHAND (Tis Marvellous, Hey Jonesy, Foxtrot Lady)

5.35 2m6f Queen Alexandra Stakes

CLEONTE (Corelli)