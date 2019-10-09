Road Runners shine in the rain at Bridlington Half Marathon

The Bridlington Half Marathon, the biggest race in the town’s calendar, suffered possibly the worst conditions since the event was first held in 1983.

Torrential downpours drenched the field of almost 400 runners from start to finish, but the fastest athletes were undeterred by the conditions.

The first eight to reach the finish line were all quicker than last year’s winner, despite the heavy rain, with Matthew Nelson of City of Hull AC adding his name to the winners’ roll of honour.

He finished in 1:11:18, exactly a minute clear of his closest challenger, Jonathan Carter of Tipton Harriers.

The top three places in the women’s race were claimed by Lyndsey Eastman of Kimberworth Striders, Margaret Beever of Stainland Lions Road Runners and Barnsley AC’s Christina Laking.

Bridlington’s Phill Taylor, who was given the honour of wearing number one for the race, was fifth in 1:16:04, and was the fastestOver-40.

Teammate Scott Hargreaves was eighth (1:18:13) in his first half-marathon, with Josh Taylor (1:20:53) and Nick Jordan (1:21:07) both in the top 20 - Jordan setting a PB.

Tom Mullen and Alan Feldberg both beat the 90-minute comfortably to secure places in the first 50, while Patricia Bielby was the fastest over 65 female, after clocking 1:53:30.

Sandra Orlando also claimed an age category prizes, after she took almost four minutes off her half marathon PB and around 14 minutes off her best on the Bridlington course, finishing in 2:21:39.

The race was supported by Bridlington Rotary Club and sponsored by Wold Top Brewery, with all 398 finishers receiving a medal which can be used as a bottle opener.

Brid Road Runners thanked all members, friends and family who volunteered to be marshals along the route in appalling conditions.

Times: 5 Phill Taylor 1:16:04, 8 Scott Hargreaves 1:18:13, 17 Josh Taylor 1:20:53, 18 Nick Jordan 1:21:07, 31 Tom Mullen 1:25:55, 41 Alan Feldberg 1:28:47, 63 Andy Baker 1:35:13, 74 Nick Craggs 1:37:04, 79 Ashley Porter 1:37:53, 213 Patricia Bielby 1:53:30, 249 Pete Johnson 1:56:48, 251 Stephen Eblet 1:57:18, 284 Ben Smith 2:02:18, 294 Gillian Taylor 2:03:47, 296 Jane Welbourn 2:03:44, 318 Adele Birbeck 2:08:29, 345 Stuart Bowes 2:12:10, 357 Chloe Whitehouse 2:14:39, 358 Danielle Whitehouse 2:14:39, 364 David Pring 2:17:15, 369 Kirk Southern 2:18:18, 374 Sandra Orlando 2:21:39.

Conditions were better the previous day for the weekly Sewerby Parkrun, with four Bridlington Road Runners setting new PBs, including two of the club’s promising juniors.

Alexis Zulueta went an astonishing 42 seconds faster than ever before, and finished 25th overall in 23:28.

William McNulty also took a huge chunk off his previous best and ran under 29 minutes for the first time in 28:54.

The endless training paid off for Martin Hutchinson, who set a second PB in four weeks of 21:32, and Rebecca Chapman was also in the PB club with a time of 27:55.

Nick Jordan was Brid’s fastest athlete, fifth in 19:38, with Tom Woodhouse breaking the 20-minute barrier again.

Other times: 8 Alan Feldberg 20:06, 13 Bill Pike 21:16, 14 Sam Alexander 21:20, 18 Tom Mullen 22:28, 21 April-Marie Exley 22:34, 27 Graham Lonsdale 23:33, 29 Simon Porter 23:44, 31 Adam Dyas 23:48, 36 Janet Potter 24:28, 39 Isaac McNulty (jnr) 24:44, 40 Miriam Ireland 24:50, 48 Ellis Hodges 25:27, 65 Paul Brown 26:40, 79 Tracey Holehouse 27:26, 84 Heidi Baker 27:51, 87 Zoe Ellis 27:56, 101 T J Choat (jnr) 28:38, 108 Hannah Little 29:10, 115 Susan Reece 29:43, 116 Becky Lawry 29:45, 121 Lynda Gent 30:04, 127 Sam Adams 30:51, 136 Robert Calthorpe 31:43, 154 Kirsten Porter 33:01, 155 Dominique Webster 33:02, 156 Dave Foster 33:07, 158 Amanda Tindall 33:10, 174 Linda Hall 34:51, 175 Debbie Duffill 35:02, 187 Lyndon Spivey 36:39, 195 David Duffill 37:32, 211 Tina Calthorpe 39:39, 225 Nicola Fowler 52:16 (tail walker)

Andy and Cindy Baker ran Beverley Westwood Parkrun, recording times of 23:01 and 35:01 and Simon Knowles was in action at Shipley Country Parkrun, finishing in 38:53.

Meanwhile, last month’s Yorkshire Coast 10k was the final race in Road Runners’ Summer Challenge series.

Runners were given a secret handicap time, based on previous performances, and were allocated points depending on how they did against their target.

Winners of the handicap at Scarborough were Stuart Bowes and Justine Sutcliffe.

At the end of the series, the runners’ best six scores were added together to give their final total, and there were just two points between the top three in the men’s and women’s competitions.

After a strong performance at Scarborough, Nick Jordan won the men’s prize with 49 points, one ahead of Alan Feldberg with Tom Woodhouse one point back in third.

Ellis Hodges took the women’s title with 47 points, edging out Linda Hall on 46 and Miriam Ireland on 45.