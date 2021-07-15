Rising stars impress in Bridlington Road Runners Juniors race

Young runners in action at the three-mile race PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Runners set off with a staggered start, with the younger runners gaining a head start on the older team-mates, depending on their previous efforts.

Lily Choat set off first but showed great determination to make sure nobody could overtake her and she was the first runner to reach the finish line.

Louie DIxon was first boy, with Tyler Choat second and Ben Edwards third.

Rebecca Addison was second girl, ahead of Annabelle Miller.

Edwards was the fastest boy, completing the three miles in an impressive 19:59 and Miller was the fastest girl in 22.06.

With one race to go, the handicap league tables are close. Becky Miller leads the girls standings on 101 points, but Addison is just one behind, with Annabelle Miller third on 82.