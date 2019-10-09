Player-coach Mike Myerscough hails Bridlington RUFC teamwork after opening win of season

Bridlington RUFC player-coach Mike Myerscough is pleased with his side’s progression, the Dukes Park club earning their first win of the season last weekend.

“I’m really happy with the boys and our progression has been brilliant,” he said.

Saturday saw Bridlington register their first win of the campaign, a 48-17 home success against Hullensians.

He added: “It was nice to finally have that winning feeling in the dressing room, leaders are starting to emerge and we’re really looking like a tight unit.

“As a club we have fantastic ball-carriers and our line-out and scrum have improved.

“What’s encouraging to see is that most of our tries are coming from our second-row, backs and our wingers.”

Myerscough, who was also instrumental as a player in his side’s first Yorkshire One victory, said: “It’s a pleasure to play alongside these lads, I feel extremely lucky.

“They all train hard and give it their all, whether it’s on a match day or on a Tuesday or Thursday at training.”

Bridlington travel to Heath on Saturday, and the former Yorkshire Carnegie player wants his side to focus on their own performance.

He added:“We’re just going to try and focus on our game, if we think about that, nine times out of 10 we will have a really positive day at the office.

“I don’t know massive amounts about this league so focusing on ourselves is vital.”