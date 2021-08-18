PHOTO FOCUS - Sewerby Parkrun

Casey Rudd the all-round star as Bridlington beat Woodhouse Grange 2nds

News you can trust since 1859

Parkrun action from Sewerby Photo by TCF Photography

Brid Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson at Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

A young Brid Road Runners at Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Brid Road Runners in top form at Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

TCF Photography was at Sewerby to take photos of the Parkrun for the Bridlington Free Press .