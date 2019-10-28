PHOTO FOCUS - England stars help launch Bridlington Table Tennis League
England champions Alan Cooke and Kelly Sibley helped launch the new Bridlington Table Tennis League with an exhibition match at East Riding Leisure.
Paul Atkinson was at the event to take photos of the England stars as well as the local players who challenged them.
Bridlington Table Tennis League's exhibition match involving England champs Kelly Sibley and Alan Cooke
Bridlington Table Tennis League's exhibition match involving England champs Kelly Sibley and Alan Cooke
Bridlington Table Tennis League's exhibition match involving England champs Kelly Sibley and Alan Cooke
Bridlington Table Tennis League's exhibition match involving England champs Kelly Sibley and Alan Cooke
