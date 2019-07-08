PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
Bridlington CC 2nds boosted their bid for promotion from Scarborough Beckett League Division One with a win at home to Thornton Dale on Sunday.
Dominick Taylor was at the game at Dukes Park to take photos for the Scarborough News and Bridlington Free Press.
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
View more