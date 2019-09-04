New Bridlington RUFC coach Mike Myerscough eyes solid start at Leos

Bridlington RUFC’s new player-coach Mike Myerscough is looking forward to this weekend’s Yorkshire One curtain-raiser at Leodiensian.

The former Yorkshire Carnegie and Cornish Pirates lock said: “It’s a tough game to start the season but the whole club is really excited to get going.

“We have to go there with confidence and make sure that we produce a good performance.

“We have focused on togetherness, from the bottom of the club, all the way through to the 1st XI.

“The club is packed full of quality players and the effort has been very impressive.”

The former England Under-18s and Under-19s player is also set to play a big part on the pitch.

Having played two seasons for the Cornish Pirates and then seven campaigns with Yorkshire Carnegie, Myerscough has a strong record despite being affected by injury throughout his career.

The 33-year-old added: “I am definitely going to be playing for Bridlington RUFC this season, it means that I can offer my leadership both on and off the pitch.”

The former Bath player is wanting to bring a strong, recognisable culture to his new club.

He added: “We want players to finish their day at work, and then when they come along to training make sure that they enjoy it. That’s the ultimate aim.

“Hopefully this culture will bring results and with the calibre of players that we have, we should be pushing at the top of the league.”

Myerscough also played in the England Sevens team that competed in the Junior Commonwealth Games held in Melbourne in 2006 and won a silver medal.

