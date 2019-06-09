Leeman and Thompson star as Mulgrave sink Nawton

Mulgrave claimed a 17-run win in the Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division at second-placed Nawton Grange, the result moving the victors up into third spot.

Mulgrave skipper Arran Leeman led by example when the visitors batted first, scoring 63 off 63 balls, including four fours and four sixes, with Andrew Thompson (24) and Chris Knight (20) also adding support as they were all out for 166 in 40.3 overs.

Dean Coote was the pick of the Nawton Grange bowlers with 4-46 from his 12 overs, Wayne Dawson claiming 3-29 and Nick Thornicroft 2-29.

Opener Shaun Smith's 42 from 86 balls, along with 31 apiece from Josh Greenlay and Dawson kept Grange in contention, but keen bowling from Andrew Thompson (4-31) and Eli Sheean (3-48) saw Grange all out for 149 in 45 overs.

On Saturday, Seamer were frustrated by the rain at Ebberston, the hosts struggling at 62-9 when the heavens opened.

Gary Lawton was in outstanding form with the ball, scooping 5-18 in 11.4 overs, while Mitchell Fisher took 2-36 in 12 overs and there were run-outs for Lawton and Liam Lowery.

Staithes had reached 69-3 from 18 overs at Cayton when rain wiped out their clash.

Jake McAleese had taken 2-22 to leave Staithes on 38-2, but a half-century stand between opener Chris Morrison (52) and Simon Bowes (26no) put them back in the game before the elements took over.

Filey were in trouble on 22-3 when rain stopped play in their game against Scalby, which had been reduced to 29 overs per side.

The visitors had made it to 121-5 in their innings, openers Edward Hopper and Chris Malthouse hitting 36 and 22 respectively before retiring, Aussie Lachlan Cooke adding 21.

Mooez Raza (2-12) and Paul Hesp (1-3) made a good start with the ball for Scalby in reply, but rain then called time on the contest.

The wet weather failed to deter Staxton opener Rob Pinder, as he smashed an unbeaten 111 off only 93 balls in his team's game at basement club Heslerton.

Pinder hammered 10 fours and three sixes in his century, with fine support from Jack Pinder (27) and Chris Dove, who blasted 25no from 10 balls as the visitors posted 175-1 in amatch reduced to 25 overs per side.

Heslerton were 20-1 from five overs when rain stopped play.

Settrington made it 2-0 as only one over was possible in their game at home to Mulsgrave, while the Nawton Grange v Brompton match was a complete wash-out.

In Division One, Sean Pinder's 73 helped Forge Valley to a 29-run win at Fylingdales.

Mark Estill bagged a hat-trick in his spell of 4-41, the visitors reaching 165-9 from their 45 overs, then the hosts were 136 all out in reply, allowing the Ayton side to move into second in the table.

Valley climbed above Bridlington 2nds, as their game at Great Habton was rained off after only three overs and them having raced to 24-0.

Cloughton remain in top spot, despite their match at home to struggling Ganton being washed out with the hosts having made it to 53-0 from 15 overs, Nick Gibson hitting 23 not out and Mark Pryce 24 not out.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds reached 97-2 at Wykeham thanks to 42 not out from James Clark, 22 from Cam Anderson and 25 by Elliot Hatton before play was halted on 16 overs.

Sherburn were in trouble on 27-3 chasing Thornton Dale's 100-5 when the elements stopped the action.

Matthew Clark (24) and Gareth Hunt (22) were the star batsmen for Dale in a game reduced to 27 overs per side.