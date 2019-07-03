Josh Greening nets double on return to Bridlington Town

Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew is delighted with his side’s start to their pre-season campaign.

The Seasiders had won two training matches before their first official pre-season game of the season at Chalk Lane on Tuesday night.

New recruit Joe Danby in action for Brid at Chalk Lane

New signing Josh Greening marked his first game back with Brid with a brace of goals in the first half, along with efforts from Chris Jenkinson and Joey McFadyen.

Agnew came on as a sub after the break and linked up well with Greening to hit the target, with youngster Kieran Jordan, who played for the reserves last season, completing the scoring.

Agnew said: “We have really started off well so far, scoring six in every game and winning.

“I am now looking forward to the challenge of our first home pre-season game of the season against Worksop on Saturday.”

Youngster Kiweran Jordan is congratulated on his goal at Chalk Lane by player-boss Brett Agnew

The match kicks off at 2pm, with admission £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Agnew added: “Worksop will be a tougher test for us, they were flying last season and won the league after winning 20 games in a row.

“Their manager Craig Denton has made some new signings too so they will be a strong side.”

The Seasiders will then play host to Tadcaster Albion, who are managed by former Seasiders boss Curtis Woodhouse, on Tuesday July 9, 7.30pm kick-off, and this will also be £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Agnew has been impressed by how well the players who stayed with the club last year have reacted to the new players coming in.

He said: "Joey McFadyen has been scoring goals for fun in the pre-season games and he looks very, very good, and Stuart Oliver came back in for the Chalk Lane game as he had just come back from holiday, he must have been doing beach runs most of the time as he also looked sharp.

"Benn Lewis also did very well, and Chris Adams has taken on board some advice I gave him at the end of last season and come back very well."

He is also very pleased by the work that young reserve team player Kieran Jordan has put in since the start of pre-season.

Agnew said: "Kieran has really looked good in pre-season so far and its great to have that link with the local reserve team players, he also trained with us a bit last season.

"Olly Brown, also from the reserves, has also looked good in training, he is a very tall,strong young lad."