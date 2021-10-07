Home runners net team win at Bridlington Half Marathon

Bridlington Road Runners at the start of the Brid Half Marathon Photo by TCF Photography

The wait for the first home winner of Bridlington Half Marathon goes on, although Road Runners did take home the team prize as the race returned for the first time in two years.

A strong Bridlington contingent had to watch Jonathan Frost of East Hull Harriers disappear into the distance, as he won the 2021 edition by a considerable margin on Sunday.

Frost was almost four minutes ahead of second-placed Will Atkinson, with Bridlington’s Phill Taylor in the bronze medal position in a time of 1:19:19.

Brid Road Runners youngsters dominate the field at the start of the Fun Run

His performance earned him the first V40 prize, and alongside his nephew Josh and club captain Tom Mullen, they won the team prize for the host club.

Ely Runners’ Elaine Smith was the first female, and 32nd overall, in a time of 1:37:12, with Heather Potter (Craven Energy Triathlon) and Clare Tune (Goole Viking Striders) completing the women’s podium.

Emma Artley was the first Bridlington woman, sixth lady overall and first LV40, in 1:43:59, and one of the performances of the day came from Gillian Taylor.

She took more than 11 minutes off her half marathon PB and was first LV45, comfortably getting under the two-hour mark for the first time.

More than 250 runners completed the race, which starts on the seafront, heads out to Flamborough and Bempton, and then returns to the promenade, via Sewerby.

When the race was last held in 2019, conditions were dismal, but this time, athletes were blessed with sunshine, although there was still a strong headwind to make the last couple of miles tough.

All finishers received a commemorative medal and buff, and Bridlington Road Runners would like to thank Wold Top Brewery for their continued sponsorship and for providing spot prizes of cases of beer.

Thanks also to Morrisons for supplying water, and all the club members and volunteers who acted as marshals along the route. The feedback from runners has been superb.

The club’s junior members also gave valuable help at the finish line, but not before many of them had completed the one-mile Fun Run.

Brid Road Runners supplied the first four finishers, with Ben Edwards, Becky Miller, Rebecca Addison and Micah Gibson leading the field home.

Bridlington Half Marathon: 3 Phill Taylor 1:19:19 (1st V40), 9 Tom Mullen 1:25:42 (3rd V35), 23 Josh Taylor 1:34:08, 30 Sam Alexander 1:36:20, 39 Kieron Middleton 1:40:13, 45 Tony Smith 1:42:06, 55 Adam Dyas 1:43:56, 58 Emma Artley 1:43:59 (1st LV40), 89 Simon Ellerker 1:51:23, 98 Gillian Taylor 1:52:33 (1st LV45), 168 Kevin Lewis 2:04:40, 183 James Riley 2:08:58, 193 Heidi Baker 2:11:47, 252 Elizabeth Ingle 2:44:39 .

Four Brid Road Runners earned personal bests at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday.

Adam Thomas shaved a second off his previous best to take seventh spot in 19:50.

He was joined in the top 10 by James Wilson, James Briggs and Alan Feldberg, but all were left chasing winner Ozzy Stringer from Scarborough AC.

Joanna Dagnan made it into the top 20 and was third female in a PB of 22:25 and Nicola Fowler and Chloe Whitehouse also had plenty to celebrate as they finished the course quicker than they had managed before.

Pete Royal completed his 300th Parkrun and junior Micah Gibson reached the milestone of his 50th.

Justine Sutcliffe was 13th overall and third female at Chipping Norton Parkrun.

Sewerby Parkrun: 2 James Wilson 18:14, 3 James Briggs 18:58, 7 Adam Thomas 19:50 (PB), 10 Alan Feldberg 20:35, 12 Martin Hutchinson 21:21, 19 Joanna Dagnan 22:25 (PB), 20 Mollie Holehouse 22:29, 22 Graham Lonsdale 22:53, 23 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:59, 25 Jason Pointez 23:19, 28 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:52, 29 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:06, 31 Keren Miller 24:25, 34 Chris Price 24:42, 35 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:58, 46 Janet Potter 26:33, 68 Nicola Fowler 28:51 (PB), 69 Pete Royal 28:52, 70 Paul Brown 29:05, 71 Chloe Whitehouse 29:13 (PB), 80 Danielle Whitehouse 30:15, 81 Dominique Webster 30:15, 86 Verona Petty 30:55, 87 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 30:55, 91 Dave Pring 31:24, 95 Kevin Sissons 32:00, 97 Ethan Jones (jnr) 32:43, 117 Lucinda Gibson 34:23, 119 Janet Downes 34:41, 134 David Duffill 37:47, 140 L M E Choat (jnr) 40:54, 141 T J Choat (jnr) 40:55, 149 Tina Calthorpe 45:07, 150 Diane Rewston 46:32, 151 Rob Calthorpe 46:32

Chipping Norton School Parkrun: 13 Justine Sutcliffe 24:09

Peter Pan Parkrun: 23 Andy Baker 24:53, 132 Cindy Baker 36:29

Pontefract Parkrun: 120 Amanda Tindall 28:13