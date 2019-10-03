England champions hit town to launch new Bridlington Table Tennis Association League

Two former England table tennis champions are coming to Bridlington to take part in an exhibition match to help launch the new Bridlington Table Tennis Association.

Alan Cooke, six-times England men’s singles champion, and Kelly Sibley, four-times England ladies singles champion, will perform the exhibition match at the East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington on Tuesday October 22, starting at 7pm.

Admission to the event is free.

Cooke is now the Table Tennis England performance coach, and his career includes 18 national titles and over 650 appearances for England.

Sibley is now an England coach, and her career includes 12 years as an England international, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games competitor and she won five national titles for ladies doubles and mixed doubles.

League official Tony Wigley said: “Alan and Kelly are willing to take on any challengers in a singles match and they will be happy to offer advice to local table tennis players.

“The Bridlington Table Tennis Association season will begin on Monday October 14.

“We have two divisions and all matches will take place at the East Riding Leisure Centre.

“If you would like to play in either of the two divisions, please contact me on 07761753727, or come along to our practice night every Tuesday evening at 7pm at East Riding Leisure Centre.”