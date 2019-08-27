DIVS 2/3/4: Snainton stun Cayton 2nds to beat the drop

Cayton 2nds missed the chance to secure promotion as Division Two runners-up on Sunday as they slipped to a shock home defeat against relegation-battlers Snainton.

The visitors won by three wickets to secure their second division status for another season, but Cayton are still in pole position for the second promotion spot as they only need three points from their final game at Ebberston 2nds this Saturday to go up.

Sewerby celebrate their title win

Gary Dixon (48) and Mark Sayers (22) were the only Cayton batsmen to shine as they were dismissed for 135.

Josh Stockill took 4-12 and Chris Millson, on loan from Muston, 3-34.

Openers Carl Wilson (32) and Mike Kipling (23) got Snainton off to a solid start in their run-chase, but fine bowling from Simon Glave (3-23) and Daz Jones (2-9) made Snainton work hard for the win, Ben Norman’s 26 taking them home.

Champions Sewerby eased to a 46-run win at home to Scalby 2nds.

Mike Artley’s astounding season continued as he fell four runs short of a century, Calvin Roche added a useful 39 and youngster Isaac Coates 27 as they posted 187-6, Gregor Fraser taking 3-46.

Dan Conner’s superb bowling spell of 5-31, allied to Peter Davies’ 3-46 saw Scalby dismissed for 141, Phil Stewart top-scoring with 43.

Ten-man Wykeham 2nds pulled off a stunning 11-run win at Seamer 2nds.

The home side looked to be favourites after dismissing Wykeham for only 94 runs, as Dan Jewitt took 3-6 and Sam Collison 3-29.

Liam Eyre then claimed a superb 6-42 and James Wilson 4-33 as they skittled Seamer for just 83.

Batsman Neil Eddon and bowler Matthew King were the star men as Ebberston 2nds boosted their battle to beat the drop with a huge 207-run win at relegated Pickering 3rds.

Eddon smacked an unbeaten 114 as the visitors raced to 294-2, James Magson adding 40no.

King then snapped up an excellent 5-8 as the Pikes were dismissed for 87 in 30.3 overs.

The only home batsmen to get a start were Luke Shepherd and Matthew Shepherd with 28 and 19 respectively.

Staxton 2nds kept their hopes of beating the drop alive with a 25-run home win against Wold Newton.

Skipper James Armstrong was the driving force behind the home side’s total of 213, smacking 74 from 103 balls, which contained 13 fours.

The tail wagged for Staxton as Josh Grove (30), Chris Stephenson (20) and Arron Oldroyd (19) all weighed in for the relegation battlers.

Callum Morley recorded figures of 4-47, while Mathew Atkinson bagged 4-51.

Newton looked to be well set for victory after the top three of Jack Heslehurst (29), Koppy Harrison (60) and Stuart Harrison (42no) all looked to be in good nick with the bat,

But the latter ran out of batting partners as the visiting team ended up on 188-8.

Kieran Walker was the top Staxton bowler with 3-28 from his 11 overs, while Craig Hill took 2-57 and Leon Stafford 2-27 for the home side.

Grosmont confirmed promotion from Division Three in their first year in the league after a five-wicket home win against Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

The visitors were all out for 103 in 28 overs and Grosmont secured promotion with a winning score of 106-5.

Scott Orange took an astounding 9-28 and Max Truelove hammered a brilliant 108 not out in Muston’s 141-run home win against Filey 2nds, who are now safe from the drop.

Truelove’s superb innings was the main foundation of Muston’s imposing 221-3, Chris Millson adding valuable support with 30.

Orange then showed excellent bowling skills as his 9-28 from 11.1 overs sent Filey crashing to 80 all out.

Ganton 2nds gave themselves a chance to beat the drop with a six-wicket home win against Nawton Grange 2nds.

Ten-man Grange were dismissed for 71 and Ganton knocked off the required runs with six wickets to spare.

Folkton & Flixton 3rds conceded their game at home to Ravenscar due to a lack of players.

Scarborough Rugby Club’s five-wicket loss at Flamborough means that Great Habton 2nds only need three points from their game at Scalby 3rds this weekend to secure the Division Four title.

The visitors, who were without their star player Matty Jones, posted 122-9 from their 40 overs.

Cracking bowling from Marcos Brown-Garcia reduced the away side to only 11-5, and only fine work from Mark Kelly (35) and Rob Hazeldine (37no), as well as 14 not out from last-man

Simon Norris ensured the title-chasers made it to three figures.

Brown-Garcia ended the innings with astounding figures of 4-5 from 10 overs.

Flamborough strolled to victory thanks to solid knocks from Matt Emmerson (20), Andy Dixon (29no), Mark Abram (22) and J Vincent (21).

The home side secured the win with five wickets and 12 overs to spare, with Phil Fletcher (2-25) the pick of the Rugby Club bowling attack.

Brompton 2nds conceded their home game against Great Habton 2nds due to a lack of players, while Malton & Old Malton 4ths also failed to raise a side for their match at home to Sherburn 2nds.

Ravenscar 2nds’ Jish Rewcroft hit a superb unbeaten 83 as his side won by six wickets at home to Cayton 3rds.

A great all-round bowling effort, with nine used, saw Cayton 3rds limited to 109-8,

John Nelson bagged 2-3 in five overs, Jon Murrell 2-19 from his six overs and Gerald Smith 2-10 in four overs at the end of the Cayton innings.

Youngster Toby Jones was the main batsman for Cayton, his 37 helping them pass the 100 mark.

Ravenscar’s reply got off to a rocky start as they slipped to 33-3, but Rewcroft’s stunning knock saw them safely home with six wickets and 10.4 overs remaining.

Wykeham 3rds only had nine players for their game at home to Scalby 3rds, but they still made a great attempt at chasing Scalby’s 184-9 before finally falling to a 25-run loss.

Nathan Barber was the leading batsman for Scalby with 57 from 54 deliveries, while skipper James Wainwright added 22 and Stephen Shannon 20.

Gary Owen was the top Wykeham bowler with 3-26, while Finn Holden took 2-31.

Openers Andrew Shepherdson (24) and Harry Gunning (69) put on 57, then the latter shared a stand of 51 with Robin Shepherdson, who only scoring three runs.

Will Holborn (4-21) and Perrie Bunton (3-29) then teamed up to dismiss 159 from 34.4 overs despite a plucky 24no from all-rounder Owen.

Forge Valley 2nds’ loan stars Ben and Aiden Duell were the driving force behind their five-wicket win at home to Pickering 4ths.

Aidan Duell took an amazing 5-6 from nine overs and brother Ben bagged 2-21 as the Pikes were skittled for 97.

Simon Boyes’ 46 was the highlight of the Pikes innings.

Valley’s skipper John Flinton (47no) and Ben Duell (29no) shared an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 73 to see them safely home after having slipped to 27-5, Thomas Bowes claiming 3-23.