Dennison staying with Bridlington Town despite Tadcaster approach

Bridlington Town have been handed a massive boost as Lewis Dennison has turned down a move to Tadcaster Albion and has opted to stay with the Queensgate club.

Former Seasiders boss Curtis Woodhouse has taken over as the manager of the Evo-Stik One East club, and the deal to bring Dennison, who played most of last season as a right-back then moved into midfield, to Albion looked done and dusted, but he decided to stay with Brid Town.

Brid player-manager Brett Agnew said: “It looked like we were losing Lewis to Tadcaster Albion as the deal seemed to be all done, but he has to decided to stay with us after all and that is a massive boost to everyone at the club as he had an excellent campaign for us last season.

“I am currently working to bring in a few players with experience as we have lost a few players already in Jake Day, Tom Jackson and Tim Taylor.”

The Seasiders are returning to training on June 20, and Agnew, alongside assistant Ant Bowsley and new coach Mike Thompson, is relishing the challenge of his first-ever pre-season as a manager.

He said: "Last time around me and Ant came in as the management team during the season so it will be nice to prepare with our first pre-season.

"The games which we have coming up may be called friendlies but we will be approaching them as opportunities to get competitive straight away as there are trophies up for grabs.

"There are trophies up for grabs in the Scarborough game on July 16, the Toolstation Cup when we represent the NCEL on July 20 and also at the Hull City Academy Tournament at the end of July.

"We will be up against some strong teams in the league next season, with the likes of Yorkshire Amateur throwing a lot of money around, so taking on these teams will be good preparation.

"I think our away form let us down last season on occasions, so these three away trips are ideal to get into good habits ahead of the league kick-off."

Agnew is also happy that Thompson, who played for the Seasiders last season but retired from football last month, has decided to come on board and join the coaching set-up at the Queensgate club.

"Last season Thommo gave 100% in every game and training session even when things were not going for him, he is a great lad to have around the team.

"I think he knew that his legs were starting to go and it was time to stop playing, he wanted to move into coaching so it's great to have him here.

"When I am playing it is very difficult for Bows on the bench without me there, so Thommo's presence will be a big help to him."

BRID TOWN PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

Tuesday July 2 - Bridlington Town v Chalk Lane (at St. Mary's College, Hull) - 7:15pm ko

Saturday July 6 - Bridlington Town v Worksop Town - 2pm ko

Thursday July 11 - Beverley Town v Bridlington Town (at Longcroft School, Beverley) - 7:30pm ko

Tuesday July 16 - Scarborough Athletic v Bridlington Town (David Holland Memorial Trophy) - 7:45pm ko

Saturday July 20th - Bitton FC v Bridlington Town (Toolstation Cup at Bridgwater FC, Somerset) - 3:00pm

Hull City Academy Tournament at Bishop Burton College involving Bridlington Town, Hull City Academy, Huddersfield Town Academy and Pickering Town. Kick-off times to be confirmed.

Tuesday July 23 - First semi-final

Wednesday July 24 - Second semi-final

Saturday July 27 - 3rd/4th place play-off and Final.