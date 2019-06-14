Burton Roofing hand kit boost to Bridlington CC U11s

Bridlington Cricket Club’s Under-11s are in top gear thanks to sponsorship from Burton Roofing Merchants Ltd.

This summer, the club have entered two new Under-Nines teams in the Derwent Valley Junior League to join their established sides at Under-11 and Under-13 level and their joint Sewerby/Bridlington Under-15s team.

Forty-two boys and girls have currently registered for the ECB’s All Stars cricket coaching which takes place on Wednesday evenings at Dukes Park from 6pm.

The club is also in discussion with the Yorkshire Cricket Board to establish a girls and women’s section.