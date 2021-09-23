Briggs races to Sewerby Parkrun success

Brid Road Runners' James Briggs races to victory in the Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

It was his 159th Parkrun and only the third time he has finished first, and he shaved one second over his previous best time on the course.

It was just one of many excellent performances by Bridlington Road Runners members, writes John Edwards.

Perhaps the most impressive came from junior Annabelle Miller, who was 46 seconds faster than she has managed before, and was the first female finisher and 16th overall. Remarkable considering she is in the 10 and Under age category.

New BRR recruit Joanna Dagnan was third female in her first-ever Parkrun and there was also a huge personal best time for Jennifer Kilburn.

Phill Taylor was seventh in 20 minutes and 30 seconds, an impressive time but simply superb when you consider he was pushing son Jude in a buggy all the way around. Alan Feldberg and Martin Hutchinson landed places in the top 10.

There was also success for Road Runners in the Filey Lions 10k Beach Race on Sunday.

Scott Hargreaves was the winner in a time of 36:29 and Bridlington also claimed the team prize, thanks to the combined efforts of Hargreaves, Emma Richardson, Helena Bennett and Case Reece.

Results, Sewerby Parkrun: 1 James Briggs 18:17 (PB), 6 Alan Feldberg 20:18, 7 Phill Taylor 20:30, 10 Martin Hutchinson 20:55, 16 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 21:45 (PB), 19 Adam Dyas 22:04, 25 Joanna Dagnan 22:39, 26 Jason Pointez 22:41, 35 Emma Artley 23:34, 40 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:04, 41 Graham Lonsdale 24:05, 42 Louie Dixon (jnr) 24:08, 44 Keren Miller 24:13, 45 T J Choat (jnr) 24:15, 46 Justine Sutcliffe 24:15, 57 Gillian Taylor 25:30, 78 Ben Edwards (jnr) 27:07, 79 Micah Gibson (jnr) 27:08, 81 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 27:30, 83 Dominique Webster 27:30, 86 Stuart Gent 27:36, 104 Pete Royal 28:52, 106 Lynda Gent 28:55, 109 Jennifer Kilburn 29:00 (PB), 114 Patricia Bielby 29:07, 119 Heidi Baker 29:18, 121 Amanda Tindall 29:20, 162 Kevin Sissons 33:21, 165 Ethan Jones (jnr) 33:35, 178 Debbie Duffill 34:08, 187 Lucinda Gibson 34:40, 195 Luke Duffill 35:14, 203 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 36:15, 204 Janet Downes 36:33, 205 Linda Hall 36:57, 208 David Duffill 37:56, 218 Rob Calthorpe 38:51, 220 Tina Calthorpe 39:03, 227 Lyndon Spivey 40:38, 234 L M E Choat (jnr) 41:28, 246 Diane Rewston 45:37

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 26:06, Nicola Fowler 28:48

Lincoln Parkrun: 175 Chloe Whitehouse 29:36, 186 Danielle Whitehouse 30:08

Rutland Water: 85 Andy Baker 26:48 212 Cindy Baker 37:24