Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew eyes Toolstation Cup success

Bridlington Town player-manager Brett Agnew is looking forward to his team representing the league in the Toolstation Cup against Bitton in Somerset this Saturday.

The Seasiders were put forward by the NCEL Premier Division as their representative for the game against Toolstation Western League Premier Division representatives Bitton at Bridgwater FC on Saturday, 2.30pm kick-off.

Agnew said: “We are proud to be representing the league and we will be giving it our all.

“Unfortunately we are without a few players for the game but this, like the Ferriby game last weekend, will give the younger players a chance to stake a claim for a first-team spot. It will be a great experience for the younger lads.

“It is frustrating to have players unavailable when we are getting closer to the season, but it is what it is.”

The Seasiders will be without new recruits Lewis Taylor, Joe Danby, Nathan Walker, Charlie Birley and Josh Greening for the Bitton game as well as defender Chris Jenkinson.

Town lost 5-1 at the Flamingo Land Stadium against Scarborough Athletic in the Dave Holland Trophy on Tuesday, but Agnew was keen to look at the positives gained from the encounter against a side two levels above the Seasiders.

The player-boss added: “They were very sharp indeed, just like Tadcaster, and they fully deserved to win the game.

“The movement of the Boro players and the front three meant it was very difficult for our lads, but I felt we played well and could have had another couple of goals.

“As for their goals, the first was a mistake by us, the second looked offside and the third was a great pass by their player which you cannot really stop.

“It was definitely not a 5-1 game and we can take plenty of positives from the match.”

The Seasiders then tackle Huddersfield Town’s Elite Development team on Thursday July 25 in the Tigers Cup at Hull City’s Bishop Burton-base, and will then head to either the final or the third-fourth place play-off on the following Saturday.

Agnew said: "These will also be very tough games, the Huddersfield Town side will be technically very good and will be very fit being full-time footballers. We just have to try and get a foothold in the game early on, as we did against Hull City in the ERCFA Senior Cup final last season, and then work hard throughout."