Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew sets sights on winning tough NCEL Premier Division

Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew is looking to kick off his side’s quest for NCEL Premier Division title glory with a home win against Thackley on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

This season three sides will be promoted from the division and Agnew believes this has encouraged more clubs to boost their efforts to step up.

He said: “We want to win the title this season, but it will be a very tough battle as three going up has brought many into the promotion mix.

“Yorkshire Amateur look to be the title favourites this time around, but Maltby finished last season well and look strong, and Liversedge are also a dangerous side.

“Hemsworth have always impressed me as their boss always has them set-up well, so they’re a danger, and it’ll be interesting to see how Penistone cope after losing some good players.

“It should be a great season, this division is always exciting as clubs can be hit hard by injuries and suspensions and a lot of players can’t make midweek games.

“This makes Worksop’s superb run at the end of last season all the more impressive.”

Agnew is set to sit out Saturday’s game as he feels he has overdone it in pre-season.

He added: “I think I have more chance of being available for the West Auckland FA Cup game a week on Saturday as I have done too much in pre-season.

“Sometimes I think I am still a 19-year-old and I need to look after my body more.”

Brid will be without Chris Adams, Josh Greening and Chris Jenkinson on Saturday, but Agnew is delighted to welcome back forwards Nathan Walker and Joey McFadyen.

Agnew said: “I was chatting to my assistant Ant Bowsley and coach Mike Thompson the other night and we realised we won’t have our full squad available until the end of August, but that will give others a chance to impress.”