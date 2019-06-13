Bridlington RUFC stalwart Medford rewarded by Yorkshire RFU

Bridlington RUFC’s Richard Medforth has been honoured by the Yorkshire Volunteer Recognition Programme, sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors, at an event held at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

The overall winner for the category for men’s volunteer of the year award was Marcel Hinde of Mosborough RUFC, but Medforth was delighted to receive a framed certificate from the president of the RFU.

Bridlington RUFC sent in the following citation as part of Richard’s nomination.

It said: “Richard Medforth is a well-known and respected member of Bridlington RUFC who has given up his spare time for more than 35 years and is a club director.

“Richard started at Brid in 1974, where he, along with the current club manager and club president, joined as part of the first ever under-sevens side, playing for many years in the first team.

“Richard enjoyed success at every level of rugby, and because of his leadership qualities, he became captain of the third team, then the seconds, then the first team from 2000 to 2002.

“Richard then took on the role of under-14s coach and stayed with this team up to Colts, who won the Yorkshire Cup final at Dinnington.

“His son Robert has also enjoyed success at the club, playing many seasons for first team, again thanks to Richard’s coaching.

“Richard has helped wherever and whenever he could, from a young joinery apprentice, through to becoming a master joiner.

“He project-managed the new changing room build and refurbishment of the old changing rooms. He would turn up at the crack of dawn, before he went to work. And he sometimes would return in the evenings after finishing his work, to continue.

“Richard is an integral part of the club, and we would not have the facilities we have today were it not for the many sacrifices he has made over the years.

“Bridlington RUFC is delighted that Richard has been recognised, for all of the selfless voluntary work that he has done for many many years.”