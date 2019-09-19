Bridlington RUFC coach Myerscough remains positive despite Pontefract loss

Bridlington RUFC player-coach Mike Myerscough is extremely happy with his side’s start to the season despite their 10-5 home loss against Pontefract in Yorkshire One on Saturday.

He said: “ We performed well on Saturday, if you compare it to the previous game against Leos we were disciplined and we defended well. It was only an individual error which cost us.

“It was disappointing to not pick up a win against a strong Pontefract squad.

“They managed to retain players and build around the core individuals, which is a massive strength of theirs.”

“Our scrum and setpieces are massively improving which is good to see. Also, our attitude is positive and this is definitely an improvement on the Leos game.”

Brid travel to West Leeds on Saturday and the ex-Yorkshire Carnegie player expects a tough test.

He added: “They’re a very strong team and have a good record at this level.

“We need to focus on things we can control rather than the opposition.”