Bridlington RUFC coach Mike Myerscough boosted by Salem success

Bridlington RUFC player-coach Mike Myerscough was delighted by his side’s superb 49-19 home Yorkshire One victory against Bradford Salem on Saturday.

The former Yorkshire Carnegie and Bath ace said: “We performed really well.

“It was nice to see us continue from our 60 minutes of good rugby which we played at Heath the week before and put this into another good performance.

“The first 15 minutes after half-time we went into our shells a bit, but we showed our resilience and endeavour to play attacking rugby and keep on top.

“The lads managed the game perfectly.”

Myerscough is also pleased to see how his players are learning and improving.

He added: “In training we took all the positives from Heath and focused on our attitude and culture in the side.

“We have good foundations for a good, strong side and as a club we had seven youngsters in the side who are building for a bright future.

“Our Under-15/16s also got their first win of the season which is another positive from the weekend.”

Next up for Bridlington is a tough encounter with Dinnington, who are sat in ninth position in Yorkshire One, on Saturday.

He said: “It’ll be a really tough game in what is quite a congested middle of the table.

“It’s a long way to travel for us but we’re going to concentrate on ourselves and look to give 100%.”