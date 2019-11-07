Bridlington Road Runners sparkle at Gunpowder Plot 10k event

Brids Tom Woodhouse earned a sixth-place finish at the York event at the weekend

The race was around two laps of York Knavesmire, on a flat off-road course, overlooked by Terry’s clock tower and the racecourse grandstands.

Josh Taylor, Martin Hutchinson, Becky Lawry, Ellis Hodges and Linda Hall all took top spot in their age groups, as Bridlington runners secured three of the top 10 places.

Taylor was third overall in 38:27, less than a minute behind race winner Tom Ramsay of Driffield Striders.

Tom Woodhouse was next home for Bridlington, sixth in 41:55, and another in-form runner Hutchinson picked up a 10k personal best of 43:46, which clinched 10th spot.

Lawry was the club’s first female, 56th overall in 52:41, and just ahead of Gillian Taylor (60th in 53:21), Hodges (64th in 53:27) and Verona Petty (68th in 53:56)

Zoe Ellis was next home, finishing 80th in 55:18, with Lyn Gent 122nd, finishing just six seconds over the hour mark.

Hall was 202nd, but first in her age group, clocking 1:12:50 and Dian Rewston completed the BRR team, 235th in 1:22:06.

Also on Sunday, Heidi Baker took on the challenge of the Lockton Limping Fell Race, completing the 11.2km in around 1:44:30.

The previous day, she had completed her 100th Parkrun at Sewerby, finishing in 71st position in a time of 27:48.

Also hitting a milestone was Martin Hutchinson, who enjoyed the first of two top 10 finishes over the weekend when he stopped the clock at 21:41 in his 50th Parkrun.

Josh Taylor was third in 19 minutes exactly, with the event won by Fergus Johnson, of Egdon Heath Harriers, in a personal best time of 18:03.

Top 10 regulars Nick Jordan and Tom Mullen were fifth and sixth, and April-Marie was third woman, but nobody from Bridlington Road Runners was able to pick up a PB on Saturday.

Times: 3 Josh Taylor 19:00, 5 Nick Jordan 19:30,6 Tom Mullen 19:36, 10 Martin Hutchinson 21:41, 23 April-Marie Exley 22:46, 24 Simon Ellerker 23:29, 25, Alexis Zulueta (junior) 23:39, 30 Andy Baker 24:18, 31 Jason Pointez 24:19, 39 Patricia Bielby 24:42, 42 Jonathan Ogden 24:57, 45 Liz Stevenson 25:15, 50 Janet Potter 25:58, 51 Stuart Gent 25:59, 54 Stephen Eblet 26:04, 59 Gillian Taylor 26:39, 71 Heidi Baker 27:48, 72 Jane Welbourn 27:57, 78 Pete Royal 28:17, 81 Dave Pring 28:26, 82 Stuart Bowes 28:33,83 Tracey Holehouse 28:34, 86 T J Choat (junior) 28:46, 95 Paul Brown 29:42, 106 Nicola Fowler 30:16,120 Hannah Little 31:28, 125 Lynda Gent 31:48, 126 Mark Woodley 31:48, 127 Graham Lonsdale 31:49, 129 Robert Calthorpe 32:08, 138 Jennifer Chambers 32:53, 146 Dave Foster 33:37, 151 Kyle Tibbett (junior) 34:08, 154 Oliver Stevenson (junior) 34:26, 160 Linda Hall 35:13, 162 Lyndon Spivey 35:24, 164 Miriam Ireland 35:44, 183 Cindy Baker 39:25,184 Janet Downes 39:26, 197 Sam Adams 42:28.

At York Parkrun, Simon Porter (112th in 23:43), Amanda Tindall (229th in 28:31) and Kirsten Porter (230th in 28:32) were representing Bridlington Road Runners.

While Casey Reece and Susan Reece picked up top 20 finishes at the Hafan Pwllheli Parkrun on the North Wales coast, Casey 15th in 28:42 and Susan 17th in 30:57.