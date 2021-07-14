Bridlington Road Runners sparkle at Leeds Endure24

The Brid Road Runners at the Bramham Park Enduro24 PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the 2021 event proved to be a dramatic one, with a huge thunderstorm late on the Saturday evening causing the race to be called off for three hours for safety reasons.

Runners are challenged to compete as many laps as they can of a five-mile loop, either individually or in teams.

Brid teams took third place in the ladies and mixed team events, while there were also a number of outstanding individual performances.

Andy Long completed the furthest distance, 18 laps equalling 90 miles during the 24 hours.

Alan Feldberg was not far behind, finishing 17 laps, and club chairman Martin Hutchinson clocked up 15 laps (75 miles), an achievement matched by Verona Petty. Jane Welbourn reached an impressive 70 miles.

Some of the other solo runners were disrupted by the torrential weather, injury and illness, but despite this, Lisa Cockcroft battled through 13 laps, Andy Baker completed nine, Tony Hughes eight and Andy Godfrey two.

Shake, Rattle and Run were third in the ladies team event. Charlotte Dyer, Kerry Whitehead, Emma Artley, Pat Bielby, Justine Sutcliffe and Heidi Baker finished 30 laps.

They were missing Dominique Webster, who was isolating, but still managed 25 miles running around her garden.

Given the weather conditions, Lightning Pants was an appropriate name for the leading Bridlington mixed team.

Josh Taylor, Chris Johnson, Phill Taylor, Gillian Taylor, Kieron Middleton, Adam Thomas Ashley Parcell and Scott Hargreaves completed 34 laps.

The other teams involved were: The Seasiders (Bob Eyre, Danielle Whitehouse, Chloe Whitehouse, Zoe Ellis, Becky Gillbank, Miriam Ireland, Adam Dyas and Joe Dyas) 17th place, 28 laps.

No Direction (Julie Madden, Donna Etchells, Lynda Gent, Stuart Gent, Emma Richardson, Tom Fynn and Helena Smith) 24th place, 27 laps.

Wendy’s Winners (Wendy Foster, Graham Lonsdale, Amanda Tindall, Simon Porter, Kirsten Porter, Janet Downes, Janet Potter and Ashley Porter) 44th place, 22 laps.

Six Road Runners members were in action at the Walkington 10k on Friday, July 9.

The course heads out on the country roads to Little Weighton and back, and is notoriously testing, with several hills along the route, and a humid evening did not help the runners.

Scott Hargreaves was eighth overall in a time of 35:12, just a couple of minutes behind the winner, Jonathan Frost of East Hull Harriers.

Mollie Holehouse led the Brid ladies home, finishing 80th overall in 44:33. Dominique Webster (52:32) just finished ahead of Bob Eyre (53;03), but he claimed second prize in the O70s age category.

Nicola Fowler (1:02:41) and Tracey Holehouse (1:03:27) were also in action at Walkington.

The penultimate race in the Summer League series was the longest of the eight routes, the virtual Skirlaugh 8 Mile.

The longer distance, coupled with a number of runners recovering after the Endure weekend, meant a reduced field of 17 took part.

Phill Taylor was the fastest finisher in 47:53, but Danny Cawthorn, Martin Hutchinson and SImon Ellerker all completed the course in less than an hour.

Clare Gummerson was fifth overall and fastest lady in 1:02:45.

Helena Bennett won the ladies handicap, ahead of Gummerson and Kerry WHitehead. Ellerker won the men’s handicap, with Jonathan Ogden second and Hutchinson third.

With one race remaining, the handicap league tables are incredibly close.

Bennett and Gummerson are level on 321 points with Dominique Webster just two points behind.

Stuart Gent still leads the men’s standings om 331 points, but Cawthorn could still snatch victory on the final day, as he only trails by three points.

James Briggs is third on 322.