Bridlington Road Runners sparkle at Great North Run and The Lap

Bridlington Road Runners at The Lap

Five members of Bridlington Road Runners were lucky enough to secure a spot in the race, which was on a different course this year to aid social distancing, and runners set off in staggered starts.

The club’s juniors coach Josh Taylor was running to support NHS charities, in appreciation of the work they had done after he was involved in a serious road accident at the start of the year.

His recovery has been incredible and his time of 1:39:21 was remarkable given what he has been through in 2021.

Adam Dyas was not far behind him in the standings, getting around the 13.1-mile course in 1:45:19.

Amy Hall was able to get under the two-hour mark and Helena Bennett finished in 2:09:14, while Lyn Gent, who was running to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice, was thrilled with a PB of 2:10:06.

If 13.1 miles sounds a tough challenge, imagine completing 47 miles.

That idea appealed to six Brid Road Runners who entered The Lap, a 47-mile trail ultra-marathon around Lake Windermere, where competitors had 24 hours to circumnavigate England’s largest and most iconic lake.

Lisa Cockcroft needed less than 10 hours to reach the finish line, her time of nine hours, 51 minutes and 44 seconds placing her 10th overall and third female.

Experienced ultra-runner Tony Hughes finished in 13:06:13 and Andy Long was just a quarter-of-an-hour behind.

Julie Madden and Donna Etchells ran together and completed the course in darkness and five minutes later Kendra Wedgwood completed the Bridlington team, all safely home in under 16 hours.

Rounding off the club’s weekend programme, Tina and Rob Calthorpe were near York for the Tholthorpe 10k 25th anniversary event, and finished side-by-side in 1:22:25.

The Lap Trail Race: Lisa Cockcroft 9:51:44, Tony Hughes 13:06:13, Andy Long 13:21:17, Julie Madden 15:46:02, Donna Etchells 15:46:07, Kendra Wedgwood 15:51:22.

Great North Run: 2190 Josh Taylor 1:39:21, 3761 Adam Dyas 1:45:19, 9424 Amy Hall 1:58:55, 13674 Helena Bennett 2:09:14, 13985 Lyn Gent 2:10:06.