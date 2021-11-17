Bridlington Road Runners line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League match at Welton Dale on Sunday November 14

The second round of this season’s East Yorkshire Cross Country League saw Bridlington Road Runners men’s and women’s teams take third place.

On a revised route, because Welton Dale was closed for emergency tree work, a strong contingent from the Bridlington club tackled a course of around 6.6 miles, writes John Edwards.

The runners in the points in the men’s race all eased under the 45-minute barrier, to continue Bridlington’s impressive start to the campaign.

Danny Brunton, of Bridlington Road Runners, in action at Welton Dale in the EYCC league meeting

Scott Hargreaves was fifth overall in 39:06, just one place and 23 seconds ahead of team-mate James Wilson.

Danny Brunton was 10th, with Phill Taylor, James Briggs and Tom Mullen all contributing to the Bridlington club’s total.

Jo Dagnan led the Bridlington ladies home, finishing fifth in 48:39, with April-Marie Exley and Mim Ireland also in the points.

After two races, Bridlington’s men remain third after and the Brid women move up one place to third after two races.

The next race is at Wetwang on Sunday December 12.

Results: Men: 5 Scott Hargreaves 39:06, 6 James Wilson 39:29, 10 Danny Brunton 41:20, 11 Phill Taylor 41:45, 19 James Briggs 43:01, 22 Tom Mullen 43:38, 44 Dan Cawthorn 46:15, 45 Josh Taylor 46:38, 54 Alan Feldberg 46:58, 62 Adam Thomas 48:04, 67 John Nolan 48:44, 89 Martin Hutchinson 51:59, 109 Adam Dyas 53:48, 138 Graham Lonsdale 57:40, 141 Stuart Gent 57:52, 155 Chris Yeomans 1:00:55, 179 Dave Pring 1:12:05, 183 Dave Foster 1:17:44