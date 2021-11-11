Bridlington Road Runners impress at 10th Anniversary Sewerby Parkrun

Mollie Holehouse was the first female home at Sewerby Photos by TCF Photography

Bridlington Road Runners were in good form, with James Wilson and Phill Taylor battling it out for top spot. Wilson eventually opened up a lead and took first place by 13 seconds.

Dan Cawthorn also finished in the top 10 and Mollie Holehouse was 13th overall and first female.

The only personal best time came from Anne Kelly, who finished in 30.24 and will be eyeing up a sub-half-hour finish in the near future.

The Bridlington Road Runners juniors at the ECCA National Cross Country Relays at Mansfield. From left, are Isabella Jackson, Becky Miller, Louis Dixon, coach Josh Taylor, Alija Balleza and Rebecca Addison

A number of Brid Road Runners juniors were missing from the Parkrun celebrations because they were representing the club at the English National Cross Country Relays at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield.

Unfortunately, illness meant the boys Under-13 team only had two runners available, so their result was classed as ‘incomplete’.

The girls finished 54th, with Rebecca Miller, Isabella Jackson and Rebecca Addison giving a great performance against a high quality field.

On Sunday morning, the yellow and blacks had four runners at the Gunpowder Plot 10k race in York.

The four Brid Road Runners at the Gunpowder Plot 10K are, from left, Helena Bennett , Emma Richardson, Heidi Baker and Di Raper

Emma Richardson led the team home, 35th in 52.26, but Helena Bennett was not too far behind, and set a 10k PB.

Heidi Baker was comfortably under the hour mark and Di Raper completed the Bridlington quartet.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:42, 2 Phill Taylor 17:55, Dan Cawthorn 20:33, 13 Mollie Holehouse 21:43 (1st F) 16 Martin Hutchinson 22:11, 26 Adam Dyas 23:06, 31 James Briggs 23:43, 37 Jason Pointez 24:24, 39 Gillian Taylor 24:35, 40 Alan Feldberg 24:37, 41 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:39, 43 Chris Price 24:45, 45 Diane Palmer 25:06, 46 T J Choat (jnr) 25:09, 49 Janet Potter 25:40, 68 Ben Edwards (jnr) 26:55, 73 Dominique Webster 27:20, 74 Graham Lonsdale 27:23, 75 Simon Porter 27:25, 80 Stuart Gent 27:39, 86 Pete Royal 28:10, 97 Lynda Gent 29:06, 105 Amanda Tindall 29:48, 108 Yvonne Shawcross 29:55, 110 Dave Pring 29:57, 113 Anne Kelly 30:24 (PB), 117 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:45, 122 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:14, 130 Kevin Sissons 32:04, 141 Lucinda Gibson 33:18, 146 Dave Foster 33:44, 151 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 34:34, 156 Debbie Duffill 35:05, 170 Linda Hall 37:02, 174 Janet Downes 37:17, 179 L M E Choat (jnr) 39:24, 188 Emilie Cawthorn 58:22 .

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 69 Patricia Bielby 26:39, 126 Paul Brown 29:52, 210 Sandra Orlando 39:36.

Mansfield Parkrun: 7 Josh Taylor 19:45 .

Peter Pan Parkrun: 29 Andy Baker 23:37 (PB).

Wykeham Lakes Parkrun (Dummy Run): Rob Calthorpe 41:30 Tina Calthorpe 41:34.

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 28:15, Mim Ireland 30:09, Becky Lawry 30:15.

ECCA National Cross Country Relays, Mansfield: Under 13 Girls 54 Bridlington Road Runners -Team Total 28:47.10 - Rebecca Miller 8:38.90, Isabella Jackson 11:15.80, Rebecca Addison 8:52:40 .

Under 13 Boys: Team Total 18:31.60 - Alija Balleza 8:22.70, Louie Dixon 10:08.90.