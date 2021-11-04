Bridlington Road Runners hit top form

Bridlington Road Runners' juniors before their cross-country opener

At Sewerby, Kieron Middleton secured a huge PB to finish in the top 10 for the first time.

He was 10th in 22:03 and the only team-mates to beat him were Nick Jordan, who was fourth and sixth-placed Alan Feldberg.

Joining him on the PB roll of honour were Helena Bennett, Jennifer Kilburn and Anne Kelly. Chloe Whitehouse also picked up a personal best at Doddington Hall Parkrun in Lincoln.

Bridlington Road Runners' juniors in action at their cross-country opener

On Sunday, James Wilson was the club’s only representative at the Dave Macdonald Haltemprice 10k and he took seventh spot, and was first V40, finishing in a time of 35:56.

The club’s juniors kicked off their winter cross country series on Sunday.

In very wet and windy conditions, they all gave a determined performance as they raced on a 1.5-mile course on fields and lanes around the village of Bessingby.

Sewerby Parkrun: 4 Nick Jordan 20:08, 6 Alan Feldberg 21:10, 10 Kieron Middleton 22:03 (PB), 11 Mollie Holehouse 22:07, 22 Adam Dyas 23:43, 25 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:02, 28 Andy Baker 24:14, 30 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:37, 32 Jason Pointez 24:47, 37 Chris Price 25:07, 39 Gillian Taylor 25:18, 40 T J Choat (jnr) 25:20 41 Ben Edwards (jnr) 25:23 54 Micah Gibson (jnr) 26:26 60 Laura Nurse 26:56 66 Helena Bennett 27:31 (PB), 67 Joshua Miller (jnr) 27:32, 68 Louie Dixon (jnr) 27:33, 69 Keren Miller 27:33, 70 Greg Miller 27:44, 71 Gerrard Ferre 27:45, 72 Stuart Gent 27:50, 78 Heidi Baker 28:21, 86 Jennifer Kilburn 28:57 (PB), 88 Lynda Gent 29:03, 95 Pete Royal 29:48, 108 Charlie Smith (jnr) 30:20, 111 Dave Pring 30:29, 112 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:32, 113 Anne Kelly 31:04 (PB), 117 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:33, 128 Kevin Sissons 33:17, 135 Lucinda Gibson 34:39, 149 Debbie Duffill 36:08, 150 Dave Foster 36:31, 153 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 36:47, 156 Cindy Baker 38:12, 157 Linda Hall 38:13, 175 Dian Rewston 51:40

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 137 Tina Calthorpe 41:56, 138 Rob Calthorpe 41:56

Doddington Hall Parkrun: 84 Chloe Whitehouse 28:04 (PB)

Whitby Parkrun: 30 Patricia Bielby 24:12, 50 Paul Brown 26:57

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 27:11, Nicola Fowler 28:18, Kara Mainprize 28:58, Becky Lawry 29:57, Martin Hutchinson 37:59, Justine Sutcliffe 37:59

Wykeham Lakes Parkrun (Dummy run): Amanda Tindall 34:25 Kirsten Porter 35:58

Dave MacDonald Haltemprice 10K: 7 James Wilson 35:56 (1st V40)

ASDA Foundation City of Lincoln 10K: Chloe Whitehouse 56:26, Danielle Whitehouse 58:06

BRR Juniors Cross Country: 1 Ben Edwards 10:22, 2 Becky Miller 11:03, 3 Annabelle Miller 11:12, 4 Alija Balleza 11:36, 5 Micah Gibson 11:41, 6 Josh Miller 11:44, 7 Tyler Choat 11:57, 8 Erin Gummerson 12:28, 9 Louie Dixon 12:54, 10 Alexis Zulueta 13:15, 11 Alfie Turnbull 13:36, 12 Oceane Price 13:46, 13 Isabella Jackson 14:46, 14 Kyra Leary 15:21, 15 Charlie Johnson 15:29, 16 Hannah Imeson 15:53, 17 Teddy Imeson 15:56, 18 Alexander Fynn 17:07, 19 Edward Jackson 17:58, 20 Hope Adams 18:08, 21 Maelys Price 18:09, 22 Lily Choat 18:45, 23 Brooke Adams 18:53.

At the Sewerby Parkrun on October 24, six Road Runners all reached milestones, adding up to a total of 1,000 Parkruns.

Linda Hall clocked up her 350th Parkrun, all but two of which have been on the Sewerby course.