Bridlington Road Runners hit top form
There was plenty of action for Bridlington Road Runners over the Halloween weekend, four members enjoying the treat of a PB at Sewerby Parkrun, and the weather playing a very unpleasant trick on the club’s juniors on Sunday.
At Sewerby, Kieron Middleton secured a huge PB to finish in the top 10 for the first time.
He was 10th in 22:03 and the only team-mates to beat him were Nick Jordan, who was fourth and sixth-placed Alan Feldberg.
Joining him on the PB roll of honour were Helena Bennett, Jennifer Kilburn and Anne Kelly. Chloe Whitehouse also picked up a personal best at Doddington Hall Parkrun in Lincoln.
On Sunday, James Wilson was the club’s only representative at the Dave Macdonald Haltemprice 10k and he took seventh spot, and was first V40, finishing in a time of 35:56.
The club’s juniors kicked off their winter cross country series on Sunday.
In very wet and windy conditions, they all gave a determined performance as they raced on a 1.5-mile course on fields and lanes around the village of Bessingby.
Sewerby Parkrun: 4 Nick Jordan 20:08, 6 Alan Feldberg 21:10, 10 Kieron Middleton 22:03 (PB), 11 Mollie Holehouse 22:07, 22 Adam Dyas 23:43, 25 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:02, 28 Andy Baker 24:14, 30 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:37, 32 Jason Pointez 24:47, 37 Chris Price 25:07, 39 Gillian Taylor 25:18, 40 T J Choat (jnr) 25:20 41 Ben Edwards (jnr) 25:23 54 Micah Gibson (jnr) 26:26 60 Laura Nurse 26:56 66 Helena Bennett 27:31 (PB), 67 Joshua Miller (jnr) 27:32, 68 Louie Dixon (jnr) 27:33, 69 Keren Miller 27:33, 70 Greg Miller 27:44, 71 Gerrard Ferre 27:45, 72 Stuart Gent 27:50, 78 Heidi Baker 28:21, 86 Jennifer Kilburn 28:57 (PB), 88 Lynda Gent 29:03, 95 Pete Royal 29:48, 108 Charlie Smith (jnr) 30:20, 111 Dave Pring 30:29, 112 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:32, 113 Anne Kelly 31:04 (PB), 117 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:33, 128 Kevin Sissons 33:17, 135 Lucinda Gibson 34:39, 149 Debbie Duffill 36:08, 150 Dave Foster 36:31, 153 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 36:47, 156 Cindy Baker 38:12, 157 Linda Hall 38:13, 175 Dian Rewston 51:40
Dalby Forest Parkrun: 137 Tina Calthorpe 41:56, 138 Rob Calthorpe 41:56
Doddington Hall Parkrun: 84 Chloe Whitehouse 28:04 (PB)
Whitby Parkrun: 30 Patricia Bielby 24:12, 50 Paul Brown 26:57
Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 27:11, Nicola Fowler 28:18, Kara Mainprize 28:58, Becky Lawry 29:57, Martin Hutchinson 37:59, Justine Sutcliffe 37:59
Wykeham Lakes Parkrun (Dummy run): Amanda Tindall 34:25 Kirsten Porter 35:58
Dave MacDonald Haltemprice 10K: 7 James Wilson 35:56 (1st V40)
ASDA Foundation City of Lincoln 10K: Chloe Whitehouse 56:26, Danielle Whitehouse 58:06
BRR Juniors Cross Country: 1 Ben Edwards 10:22, 2 Becky Miller 11:03, 3 Annabelle Miller 11:12, 4 Alija Balleza 11:36, 5 Micah Gibson 11:41, 6 Josh Miller 11:44, 7 Tyler Choat 11:57, 8 Erin Gummerson 12:28, 9 Louie Dixon 12:54, 10 Alexis Zulueta 13:15, 11 Alfie Turnbull 13:36, 12 Oceane Price 13:46, 13 Isabella Jackson 14:46, 14 Kyra Leary 15:21, 15 Charlie Johnson 15:29, 16 Hannah Imeson 15:53, 17 Teddy Imeson 15:56, 18 Alexander Fynn 17:07, 19 Edward Jackson 17:58, 20 Hope Adams 18:08, 21 Maelys Price 18:09, 22 Lily Choat 18:45, 23 Brooke Adams 18:53.
At the Sewerby Parkrun on October 24, six Road Runners all reached milestones, adding up to a total of 1,000 Parkruns.
Linda Hall clocked up her 350th Parkrun, all but two of which have been on the Sewerby course.
Next came Dian Rewston and Rob Calthorpe, who completed their 200th event, and club members were delighted to see Sharon Bowes reach the 100 mark. Sam Adams also ran her 100th Parkrun and her daughter Hope got to 50, to make up the 1,000 total.