Bridlington Road Runners hit PB form at Parkruns

Lyn Gent, Sharon Bowes and Stuart Bowes at Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

At Sewerby, there was a healthy field of 275 runners, with BRR securing three of the top 10 places, thanks to Nick Jordan, Tom Mullen and Martin Hutchinson, writes John Edwards.

However, it was some of the younger members who turned in the most eye-catching performances.

Becky Miller set a new best time of 25 minutes exactly, and mum Keren was also on PB form one second behind.

Brid runners at the York 10k, from left, Hayley Croft, Mollie Holehouse, April-Marie Exley, Tom Mullen and Josh Taylor

Juniors TJ and Lily Choat also beat their previous best times, as did Erin Jones, while over at Ormskirk Parkrun, Micah Gibson’s time of 26,52 was the fastest 5km he has recorded so far.

As well as the impressive juniors, Charlotte Dyer clocked 23:42 in 45th place overall, which was her best time to date, while Lyndon Spivey set a PB at Glossop Parkrun.

All Road Runners were delighted to see Sharon and Stuart Bowes back on the Sewerby Parkrun course.

On Sunday, a number of Bridlington runners were involved in the Asda Foundation 10k in York.

James Wilson led the team home, 32nd overall in 36:30 while Mollie Holehouse recorded an impressive time of 43:04.

Paul Raper, Glenn Walker and Hayley Croft all made their race debuts in the yellow and black colours, while club captain Tom Mullen, April-Marie Exley, Josh Taylor and Di Raper were also in action.

Also on Sunday, Chloe Whitehouse completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon in 5,317th place in a time of 2:09:25

Sewerby Parkrun: 5 Nick Jordan 19:26, 6 Tom Mullen 20:05, 9 Martin Hutchinson 20:53, 16 Josh Taylor 21:36, 43 Graham Lonsdale 23:36, 44 Jason Pointez 23:37, 45 Charlotte Dyer 23:42 (PB), 64 Andy Baker 24:30, 67 Jonathan Ogden 24:50, 72 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 25:00 (PB), 73 Keren Miller 25:01 (PB), 75 Patricia Bielby 25:0,3 79 Emma Richardson 25:1,1 81 Martin McPheat 25:17, 85 T J Choat (jnr) 25:35 (PB), 93 Stuart Gent 26:03, 97 Gillian Taylor 26:20, 108 Stephen Eblet 26:57, 132 Ben Smith 28:23, 148 Pete Royal 29:22, 171 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:59, 173 Dave Pring 31:01, 174 Paul Brown 31:02, 178 John Edwards 31:38, 179 Ben Edwards (jnr) 31:39, 181 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:50 (PB), 207 Luke Duffill 33:36, 214 Janet Downes 34:37, 215 Robert Calthorpe 34:37, 226 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 36:47, 227 Linda Hall 36:56, 245 Tina Calthorpe 39:03, 249 Hope Adams (jnr) 40:05, 251 Lily Choat 40:16 (PB), 261 Cindy Baker 41:44, 262 Debbie Duffill 41:44, 266 Sharon Bowes 44:07, 267 Lyn Gent 44:08, 268 Stuart Bowes 44:08, 271 Diane Rewston 45:52

Virtual Parkruns: Mim Ireland 26:13, Tom Fynn 26:47, Becky Lawry 28:30, Nicola Fowler 29:14, Julia Waines 33:00 VPR

Ormskirk Parkrun: 113 Micah Gibson (jnr) 26:52 (PB) 188 Lucinda Gibson 32:36

Hull Parkrun: 22 Ashley Porter 19:58, 115 Simon Porter 24:30, 254 Amanda Tindall 29:32, 256 Kirsten Porter 29:33

Skipton Parkrun: 69 Janet Potter 26:05

Glossop Parkrun: 117 Lyndon Spivey 41:07 (PB)

Banbury Parkrun: 20 Katy Cawthorn 22:31