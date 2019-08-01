Bridlington Road Runners' Hall and Brunton star in Lakeland events

Two of Bridlington Road Runners’ outstanding endurance athletes headed to Cumbria at the weekend for the Lakeland 100 and Lakeland 50, among the most spectacular long distance trail races in the UK.

Mike Hall took on the challenge of the longer route, which starts in Coniston and its 100 miles includes in the region of 6,300m of ascent, almost entirely along public bridleways and footpaths.

Setting off at 6pm on Friday, Hall’s incredible effort meant he made it back to Coniston in the early house of Sunday morning, finishing 113th in 32 hours, 46 minutes and 30 seconds.

Danny Brunton went for the 50-mile option, which must be completed in under 24 hours.

Following the second half of the 100 route, it sets off from near Penrith and features more than 3,000m of ascent on rough terrain - and it is almost twice the distance of a traditional marathon.

Brunton finished just after 1.15am on Sunday, claiming 351st spot in a tremendous time of 13 hours, 47 minutes and 37 seconds.

Saturday’s Sewerby Parkrun was the eighth of 10 races in Road Runners’ Summer League Challenge, which sees club members awarded points as they try to beat their handicap time.

There were 50 yellow and black shirts on the start line and the strong Brid turnout meant club members claimed five of the first 10 places.

Scott Hargreaves won again, in a time of 17:44, with Josh Taylor, Nick Jordan, Alan Feldberg and Tom Woodhouse all towards the front of the chasing pack.

Woodhouse bagged a personal best time of 20:34 which meant he claimed top spot in the handicap points standings.

There were also PBs by Liz Stephenson (24:51), Ellis Hodges (25:49) and Rebecca Chapman (27:58), with Sam Adams and Cindy Baker taking maximum 10 points in the handicap standings.

April-Marie Exley was first woman to finish, and 28th overall, in 22:49.

With 10k races at Escrick and Scarborough left in the series, both the men and women’s standings look set to go down to the wire.

Feldberg leads the men’s challenge on 43 points, but he is being chased down by Hargreaves and Woodhouse.

There is a three-way tie at the top of the women’s standings, with Hodges, Janet Downes and Becky Lawry level pegging on 37 points and Linda Hall and Lyn Gent just a point or two behind.

Times: 1 Scott Hargreaves 17:44, 4 Josh Taylor 19:20, 6 Nick Jordan 19:41, 7 Alan Feldberg 19:53, 10 Tom Woodhouse 20:34, 11 Simon Ellerker 20:47, 12 Nick Craggs 21:02, 14 Bill Pike 21:15, 16 Andy Baker 21:31, 24 Martin Hutchinson 22:35, 28 April-Marie Exley 22:49, 32 Graham Lonsdale 23:11, 45 Mollie Holehouse 23:53, 49 Adam Dyas 24:16, 52 Jonathan Ogden 24:32, 58 Patricia Bielby 24:45, 60 Liz Stevenson 24:51, 62 Diane Palmer 25:01, 63 Stuart Gent 25:05, 66 Rebecca Addison (junior) 25:12, 67 Kelly Palmer 25:18, 71 Justine Sutcliffe 25:37, 72 Ellis Hodges 25:49, 73 Becky Lawry 25:50, 78 Kara Mainprize 26:03, 79 Janet Potter 26:04, 80 Bob Eyre 26:09, 82 Zoe Ellis 26:32, 96 Tracey Holehouse 27:20, 98 Miriam Ireland 27:22, 108 Heidi Baker 27:52, 110 Rebecca Chapman 27:58, 112 Dave Pring 28:02, 132 Lynda Gent 29:25, 134 Susan Reece 29:27, 145 John Edwards 29:54, 146 Kirk Southern 29:56, 147 Nicola Fowler 29:58, 148 Emma Artley 30:03, 160 Vickie Ellerker 30:56, 162 Ray Robinson 31:30, 180 Sam Adams 32:47, 194 Janet Downes 33:39, 196 Robert Calthorpe 33:46, 199 Dave Foster 34:18, 200 Linda Hall 34:23, 208 Debbie Duffill 35:31, 209 Cindy Baker 35:40, 231 Dave Duffill 39:12, 232 Andy Godfrey 39:41, 238 Tina Calthorpe 40:22, 242 Paul Brown 56:25 (tail walker).

This Saturday is the 400th Parkrun at Sewerby.

A number of BRR club members tackled other Parkruns on Saturday. Stephen Eblet was 55th at Dalby Forest in 24:43, Elizabeth Ingle clocked 35:35 to finish 117th at Sunderland,

Danielle Whitehouse was 27th at Gainsborough in 32:47 and Simon Porter, Amanda Tindall and Kirsten Porter ran at Barnsley, finishing in 24:45, 35:34 and 35:35 respectively.

Bill Pike and Martin Hutchinson were back in action on Sunday at the Ryedale 10k, which starts and finishes at Ampleforth College and uses roads and tracks within the estate. Pike was 11th in 44:18 and Hutchinson 26th in 50:06.

The East Hull Harriers Summer League series concluded with a four-mile race from Hedon last Tuesday.

There was little to choose between Bridlington’s Phill Taylor and Scott Hargreaves as they chased the eventual winner Mike Hargreaves from the host club.

Taylor was second (22:01), one second ahead of his team mate. April-Marie Exley was first F35 and Janet Potter took the honours in the F60 section.

Times: 2 Phill Taylor 22:01, 3 Scott Hargreaves 22:02, 17 Josh Taylor 24:08, 51 Andy Baker 27:21, 56 Martin Hutchinson 28:00, 68 April-Marie Exley 28:34, 81 Graham Lonsdale 29:41, 83 Mollie Holehouse 29:48, 86 Lisa Cockcroft 30:02, 104 Diane Palmer 30:54, 107 Janet Potter 31:00, 130 Liz Stevenson 32:16, 131 Patricia Bielby 32:20, 141 Bob Eyre 32:49, 144 Kelly Palmer 33:01, 153 Dominique Webster 34:01, 154 Zoe Ellis 34:02, 161 Heidi Baker 34:41, 171 Tracey Holehouse 35:31, 177 Rebecca Chapman 37:03, 188 Paul Brown 37:51, 191 Ray Robinson 38:19, 196 Amanda Tindall 40:13, 197 Kirsten Porter 40:14.