Gillian Taylor was the first lady home in the Sewerby parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

He won Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday, three days after he was named Leader of the Year at England Athletics’ Yorkshire and the Humber Awards, writes John Edwards.

That award was given in recognition of ‘an individual who has demonstrated their passion and commitment for leading within athletics and running over the last 12 months’.

Josh’s work with Bridlington’s juniors, and the way he has increased membership significantly, impressed the judges and he was named the winner in a virtual ceremony.

Josh Taylor won the Sewerby parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

The previous week, he had picked up the Coach of the Year trophy at the Bridlington Sports and Community Awards.

Bridlington Road Runners were runners-up in the Club of the Year category at the England Athletics regional awards, which was given out ‘recognising the achievements of a club, as well as demonstrating ongoing commitment and passion through the opportunities they have given to everyone involved in the club over the last 12 months’.

Josh’s win on Saturday morning came as Storm Arwen meant only the hardiest of runners headed to the clifftops.

Only 50 made it to the start line, and the Taylor family enjoyed a double success, with Josh winning and mum Gillian the first female.

Alan Feldberg finshed third at Sewerby parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Road Runners also had second and third-placed runners, James Briggs and Alan Feldberg and Sharon Watts was third female.

Conditions were still bitterly cold on Sunday, when Scott Hargreaves and Di Raper represented the club at the Doncaster 10k. Hargreaves was 10th in 32:53.

The freezing temperatures were not a worry for Heidi Baker, who was close to a PB at the Benidorm Half Marathon on Saturday. She finished in 808th position in 1:55:49.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Josh Taylor 20:34, 2 James Briggs 21:49, 3 Alan Feldberg 21:52, 5 Martin Hutchinson 22:44, 9 Jonathan Ogden 23:35, 12 Graham Lonsdale 26:04, 15 Gillian Taylor 27:28, 24 Sharon Watts 29:13, 33 Pete Royal 32:45, 46 Dave Foster 40:00, 49 Dian Rewston 48:05

James Briggs was second at the Sewerby parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 24:34, Dominique Webster 32:44, Emma Richardson 34:55

Benidorm Half Marathon: 808 Heidi Baker 1:55:49