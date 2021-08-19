Bridlington Road Runner James Wilson nets win at Dalby Forest Parkrun

James Wilson on his way to victory at the Dalby Forest Parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners were celebrating 11 personal bests and a Parkrun victory after events at the weekend, writes John Edwards.

The victory did not come at Sewerby, where visiting duo Mike Burrett and Will Atkinson fought a thrilling battle at the head of the field, both crossed the line in 16:32.

Instead, Bridlington’s success came at Dalby Forest, where James Wilson set a PB of 17.23 to take first place.

At Sewerby, Road Runners filled four of the top 10 spots thanks to the efforts of Scott Hargreaves, Joe Shepherdson, Dan Cawthorne (who set a PB) and Nick Jordan.

Junior member Ruben Syrett was 11th with an outstanding PB of 19:12.

Other juniors to beat their previous best times on the tricky clifftop course were Ben Edwards, Isaac McNulty, TJ Choat, Rebecca Miller and Lily Choat, while Annabelle Miller was the third female to finish and 58th overall, a remarkable achievement at her age.

Further PBs were recorded by Keren Miller, Chloe Whitehouse and Lucinda Gibson.

Congratulations to Robert Eyre running the sixth fastest 10 mile race this year for a V75 in the UK at Gilberdyke.

Sewerby Parkrun: 3 Scott Hargreaves 17:20, 6 Joe Shepherdson 18:54, 8 Dan Cawthorn 18:55 (PB), 10 Nick Jordan 19:02, 11 Ruben Syrett (jnr) 19:12 (PB), 21 Martin Hutchinson 21:05, 28 Ben Edwards (jnr) 21:27 (PB), 33 Alan Feldberg 21:54, 37 Adam Dyas 22:16, 38 Isaac McNulty (jnr) 22:18 (PB), 46 Simon Ellerker 22:49, 49 Jason Pointez 23:19, 52 Graham Lonsdale 23:31, 58 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:07, 59 T J Choat (jnr) 24:10 (PB), 62 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:12 (PB), 63 Keren Miller 24:18 (PB), 65 Jonathan Ogden 24:25, 74 Diane Palmer 25:28, 77 Luke Duffill 25:40, 91 Micah Gibson (jnr) 26:44, 111 Stuart Gent 27:36, 117 Andy Baker 27:48, 122 Tony Hughes 28:00, 130 William McNulty (jnr) 28:54, 137 Pete Royal 29:18, 144 Dave Pring 29:51, 148 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 30:00, 149 Chloe Whitehouse 30:01 (PB,) 150 Dominique Webster 30:01, 155 Janet Potter 30:07, 158 John Edwards 30:21, 213 Lucinda Gibson 34:05 (PB), 221 Janet Downes 34:55, 236 Stuart Bowes 35:56, 244 L M E Choat (jnr) 37:03 (PB), 251 Sharon Bowes 37:22, 252 Lyn Gent 37:23, 253 Danielle Whitehouse 37:23, 260 Linda Hall 38:40, 261 Debbie Duffill 38:40, 266 Cindy Baker 39:41, 267 Tina Calthorpe 40:00, 268 Robert Calthorpe 40:01, 277 Sam Adams 42:23

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:23 (PB), 10 Tom Mullen 19:27, 46 April-Marie Exley 23:23

Roundhay Parkrun: 253 Sandra Orlando 37:20

Pontefract Parkrun: 71 Simon Porter 25:04, 158 Amanda Tindall 29:56, 159 Kirsten Porter 29:56

Huddersfield Parkrun: 119 Patricia Bielby 24:34

Doddington Hall Parkrun: 86 Paul Brown 26:48

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 24:08, Tom Fynn 26:59

Elvington Flyer 5 Mile: 18 Charlotte Dyer 34:54

10 Mile: 16 Josh Taylor 01:13:50