Bridlington Links pro Dan to play seven rounds in a day to raise funds for charity

Bridlington Links Golf Club head golf professional Daniel Connell will be attempting to complete seven rounds of golf in one day on Friday June 21 in aid of the British Lung Foundation.

This year’s captain at the Links, John Carter, pledged to make this his captain’s charity and this was a major factor in Connell, 33, taking up the challenge, which will be played on the longest day of the year

Connell said: “I’ve considered something like this for a few years and it’s never quite gone ahead.

“John’s wife Joan is battling COPD currently which prompted his decision to support this very under-funded charity.

“My Nana, who I was very close to, eventually passed away from the same horrible progressive lung disease in February 2015.

“This gives me real motivation to complete the challenge and I will be putting everything into it on the day itself.”

Connell will be teeing off at first light at around 3.30am on Friday.

He will complete every hole in accordance with the rules of golf and will have no assistance by way of a trolley, caddy or buggy.

Although he expects to play most of the golf on his own to ensure that no time is wasted, Connell will be joined by Carter for the final nine holes of the challenge, as well as vice-captain Matt Whitehead for the first round in the early hours.

Carter added: “Daniel has set himself a huge task that anybody who knows golf will understand.

“Where four rounds in a day is considered endurance, seven rounds in a day is on a different level, the distance he will have walked will be in region of 35 miles.

“The members at Bridlington Links are giving him every encouragement to do this for what is not only a very worthwhile charity but one very close to both of our hearts, you can do it Daniel.”

Anyone wishing to support this effort by way of sponsorship can do so by contacting the Bridlington Links Golf Club where sponsorship forms are available in the pro shop or the bar.

They can also contribute to the Bridlington Links Golf Club head professional’s challenge by visiting Just Giving on https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DanielConnell1&pageUrl=1