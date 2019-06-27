Bridlington Links pro Dan Connell's seven rounds on longest day earns £3,000 for charity

Bridlington Links golf pro Dan Connell had a longest day of the year to remember, playing a marathon seven rounds in less than 15 hours to raise almost £3,000 for charity.

This superb effort was to raise money for this year’s Links club captain John Carter’s chosen charity, the British Lung foundation.

Dan Connell cuddles his 12-week-old daughter Katie after the final round at Bridlington Lnks Golf Club

This cause is very personal to both of them as Carter’s wife Joan has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Connell lost his grandma to a similar condition.

“It is looking like we will reach £3,000 including gift aid so I’m over the moon.

“I think my favourite moment was my birdie on the first hole in the pitch black.”

He said: “Club captain John Carter’s wife Joan, who suffers from a form of COPD, made an amazing effort, along with John, to be there at 3.30am on Friday when we teed off, which really meant a lot.

“Apart from that I think the best moment would have to be the cuddle I got at the end with my 12-week-old daughter Katie.”

Connell was overwhelmed with the support he received on the day and never played a single hole on his own.

He added: “I’d like to give a massive thank-you to everyone that’s donated money, and also to everyone that followed me round and to the many people there at the end.

“It definitely gave me a bit of extra energy.”

Connell was determined not to worry about the scores and focus purely on finishing the challenge, so was absolutely delighted after carding 72, 71, 74, 74, 78, 73 and 74.

At 6.40pm, followed by a dozen people who walked the entire last round with him, he sunk the last putt of the day, 14 hours and 55 minutes after his first shot, averaging about 2 hours 8 minutes a round.

Connell still managed to turn up for the junior group lesson he holds on a Saturday morning.

Brid Links GC member Matty Whitehead added: “The whole club are so proud of you Dan, well done.”