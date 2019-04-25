Bridlington CC skipper John Major eyes strong start

Skipper John Major is backing his Bridlington CC side to make a strong start to the York League Division Two Ebor season, ahead of Saturday’s opener at York 3rds.

The Dukes Park club have snapped up Steve Janney and Sam Wragg from rivals Sewerby, with Casey Rudd leaving the club to join Yorkshire League North Premier side Scarborough and Ryan Boyes has returned to Pickering.

Major said: “We’re looking forward to the new season.

“Obviously last season didn’t quite go how we had planned, with us just missing out on promotion, but nevertheless we know what we have to do this season, we have to do the basic things better.

“We’ve signed a couple of players who will add something different from 2018.

“Taking this into consideration with the new league structure coming in next season, hopefully we’ll have a successful one.”

Major is also happy with the second-team skipper Andy Leeson remaining in charge of their Beckett League side.

He added: “I am delighted Andy Leeson is leading the seconds again following their remarkable season last year when they were undefeated during the whole campaign.

“There will be competition for places in the first XI with particularly some of the younger players looking to progress from the seconds.”

Bridlington CC chairman Bill Emmerson added: “The club has been busy over the close season, strengthening in all areas in preparation for the new season.

“Indoor winter coaching for the juniors has been a great success with an average of more than 30 boys and girls attending weekly sessions.”

The club puts much of this success down to the All Stars Cricket programme that Elliot Traves and Major have promoted over the past two seasons, which has helped attract an unprecedented number of youngsters to the club.

ECB All Stars Cricket aims to get children from the age of six years and upwards playing cricket.

Emmerson added: “The club will be running two eight-week All Stars Cricket sessions starting from Wednesday May 8 at Dukes Park.

“Parents can register their youngsters on the following link; https://ecb.clubspark.uk/AllStars.”

“As a result of the increased junior membership, this season the club will for the first time in many years enter an Under-Nines team alongside the established Under-11s, Under-13s and

Under-15s teams in the Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League.”

The Dukes Park club are also looking to see more junior players feed into the second team this season.

Emmerson said: “Second-team captain Andy Leeson leads a team of experienced senior players mixed with some talented youngsters.

“He is looking forward to bringing more of the juniors into the second XI, who are now ready to progress into senior cricket.”

Off the field of play, Bridlington CC is working towards a successful renewal of its Clubmark accreditation with an assessment due early in May.

The chairman added: “Clubmark is the ECB’s recognition of the quality of a club’s process’ and procedures regarding child welfare, coaching accreditations, risk assessment and first aid.

“Bridlington CC is also working in partnership with the ECB and the Yorkshire Cricket Board and has committed to a five-year programme to develop women and girls cricket in the area.

“This initiative is a key part of the Clubmark accreditation and reflects the success of women’s cricket at national level.”

Looking forward to next year, 2020 will be an important milestone in the history of the club.

The Burlington Cricket Club, the original name of the club, was established in the town in 1820 and therefore the club will be celebrating its bi-centenary.

Emmerson added: “Arrangements are in hand for a celebration at the 2020 annual presentation dinner and a re-union evening is planned to enable players old and new to come together to mark 200 years of cricket in Bridlington.

“The club continues to prosper and sponsorship is vital, and we’re delighted to announce that Burton Roofing Merchants Ltd have agreed to provide sponsored team shirts for the Under-11s.

“Bridlington CC would also like to thank all its existing sponsors including; Colin Robinson and Robinson Contract Hire Services Ltd, Peter Smurthwaite of PBS Construction Ltd and Williamsons Solicitors.”

This week’s Bridlington 1sts team v York 3rds (away): L Dixon, B Traves, R Lount, J Major, S Janney, R Robinson, E Traves, B Jackson, S Edmundson, H Burton, S Wragg. Umpire: G Lount. Scorer: Sue. Meet 12pm for 1pm start.