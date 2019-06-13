Bridlington boxer Violet Heseltine wins silver medal at Three Nations event

Bridlington Boxing Club’s Violet Heseltine earned a silver medal at the GB Schools Three Nations competition last weekend, which was held at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Violet, who was representing England, lost out on a split decision to Scottish champion Billie Marie Baillee on Sunday in the final of the female under-36 kilogram section.

Proud dad Paddy Giles said: “Violet looked strong and confident throughout the fight.

“She now returns to Sheffield English Sports Institute on Sunday for the Europeans selections to hopefully be picked to go to Georgia.”

The 13-year-old won the English Boxing National Schools Championships Female Class B under-33kg final last month.