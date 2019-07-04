Bridlington-based batsman Elliot Hatton, 15, smashes superb 234 for Folkton & Flixton

Fifteen-year-old Elliot Hatton became one of only a handful of batsmen in the history of the Scarborough Beckett League to bag a double-century, on Saturday.

The Bridlington-based youngster smashed a staggering 19 sixes and 17 fours in his 234 - helping his Folkton & Flixton club’s third team to victory in their Division Three game against Grosmont.

Hatton’s stunning knock follows just a week on from his 112 for the club’s second team, and he also hit 104 from just 51 balls for Flixton B in their Hunter Cup semi-final win against Wykeham on Monday. He then smacked 62 in Flixton B's tie at Scalby the following night inn the AndyHire Evening League.

The youngster, who used to play for Sewerby in the Derwent Valley Junior League, was dropped on just four and went on to make the visitors pay as he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground on a day to remember.

“It came as a shock to get a double-century but I’m really proud to have done it,” Hatton told the Bridlington Free Press.

“I feel in good touch at the moment after getting a century for the second team last week too.

“I should’ve been out on four as one of their fielders dropped an easy catch, but I capitalised after giving them that chance.”

Hatton’s first 100 runs came in 97 balls before the teenager accelerated and made his next 134 runs from just 50 deliveries.

The all-rounder is keeping his feet on the ground and loving life at Folkton & Flixton.

“The aim is to continue improving and then try to push on into the first team next season and then go from there,” added Hatton.

Elliot is one of three four hugely-talented brothers, all of whom play for Flixton.

Jake, 15, turned out at Lord’s for the first-team in their National Village Cup success last season.

“We enjoy each other’s success,” added Hatton.

“Jake has been playing well this year, Callum has been in good form too and Isaac is just starting out.”