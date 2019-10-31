Brid Road Runners quartet hit PB form at Sewerby Parkrun

Horrendous weather conditions meant a smaller than usual field for the weekly Sewerby Parkrun, with 151 runers braving torrential rain on Saturday morning.

Despite that, four Bridlington Road Runners set new personal best times for the 5km course along the clifftops and through the grounds of Sewerby Hall.

Martin Hutchinson and Karyn Hoggard at Fryup 7.5 mile cross country race

Martin Hutchinson shaved a second off his time from two weeks ago and achieved his first top 10 finish with a time of 31:51.

April-Marie Exley also secured her highest position to date, 14th overall and first female, with an impressive 22:03 and Liz Stevenson also joined the PB club, taking 39th place in 24:44.

Chloe Whitehouse completed the quartet, finishing in 31:15 - her best time at the Sewerby event.

Nick Jordan reached a milestone as he ran his 250th Parkrun, and equalled his best finish of the year, taking third place in 19:08.

Teammate Josh Taylor edged him out by one second to be runner-up behind Leon Foster of Leeds City AC, who won by 50 seconds.

Ashley Porter earned a top 10 spot and Mollie Holehouse was third female.

Times: 2 Josh Taylor 19:07, 3 Nick Jordan 19:08, 8 Ashley Porter 21:28, 9 Martin Hutchinson 21:31, 14 April-Marie Exley 22:03, 24 Jason Pointez 23:40, 26 Mollie Holehouse 23:47, 27 Graham Lonsdale 23:51, 34 Jonathan Ogden 24:18, 36 Louise Taylor 24:21, 39 Liz Stevenson 24:44, 41 Stephen Eblet 25:17, 44 Patricia Bielby 25:46, 45 Gillian Taylor 25:53, 54 Pete Royal 27:02, 56 Paul Brown 27:11, 59 Kara Mainprize 27:27, 64 Tracey Holehouse 27:50, 70 Stuart Gent 28:40, 74 Rebecca Chapman 29:08, 77 Dave Pring 29:23, 79 Kirsten Porter 29:30, 88 Sam Adams 30:33, 95 Danielle Whitehouse 31:11, 96 Chloe Whitehouse 31:15, 99 Hannah Little 31:32, 105 Lynda Gent 31:57, 113 Sandra Orlando 33:58, 115 Anthony Hughes 34:24, 116 Dave Foster 34:32, 125 Linda Hall 35:42, 126 Lyndon Spivey 35:47, 136 Dian Rewston 40:46, 137 Robert Calthorpe 40:46, 142 Tina Calthorpe 41:45.

Three 10ks attracted Bridlington Road Runners representatives on Sunday.

At the hilly Haltemprice event, Danielle Whitehouse finished in 1:01:47, just ahead of Chloe Whitehouse in 1:02:03, as they took 355th and 359th places.

Rob Calthorpe’s 1:06:38 was good enough for 411th spot and Tina Calthorpe recorded her best 10k time of the year, 1:19:40.

Following on from their marathon exploits the previous weekend, Stuart and Lyn Gent were in action at the Wistow 10k near Selby, both beating the hour mark - Stuart 130th in 53:36 and Lyn 170th in 59:41.

Thousands lined up for the Leeds Abbey Dash 10K.

Among them were Bridlington’s Josh Taylor, who led the club’s trio home in 38:41, which gave him 493rd place.

Nick Craggs was 697th (40:12) and Rebecca Gilbank was 3,134th (54:22).

Jane Welbourn tackled the Hell on the Humber event on Saturday evening, which challenged runners to complete laps of the Humber Bridge after dark.

She completed six laps in five hours, getting back just before midnight to collect her medal.

Martin Hutchinson, fresh from his Parkrun PB earlier in the day, used up more of his boundless energy when he ran the Hardmoors Fryup Thriller, along with fellow Bridlington RR member Karyn Hoggard.