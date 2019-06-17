BECKETT PREMIER DIVISION & DIVISION 1 - Grange hammer Staxton

Nawton Grange stormed to a superb 178-run win at Staxton, dismissing the home side for only 32 runs in a one-sided Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division contest.

This win also put Grange in top spot, Shaun Smith smashing a superb undefeated 106 for the away team as they posted 210-8 from their 45 overs.

Smith and Jodie Robson (34) shared an opening stand of 90, the former hammering 14 fours and a six as he batted ably despite none of his other batting partners making it to double figures.

Ryan Hargreaves snapped up an excellent 5-44 to keep Staxton in the match.

The bowler’s efforts were wasted by his batsmen though as Staxton slipped to 32 all out, Nick Thornicroft taking 6-15 and Wayne Dawson 3-15.

The match between second-placed Mulgrave and fourth-placed hosts Cayton was evenly-poised when rain stopped play.

The visitors looked to be heading to defeat after being dismissed for 105, despite openers Chris Knight (52) and Eli Sheean (35) putting on 70.

Only an unbeaten 16 from Andrew Thompson helped the away team to three figures in the face of fine bowling from Stu Pickard (4-19), Tom Sixsmith (2-9) and Jake McAleese (3-3).

Cayton then slumped to 44-4 with Thompson and Andy Raw bagging two wickets apiece, but Ben Vicary (18no) steadied the ship to guide the hosts to a score of 77-5 from 28 overs when the elements took over.

The Scalby v Heslerton game was also set up for a fine contest before rain stopped play.

The hosts had limited Heslerton to only 144-7 from their 45 overs, openers Rob Middlewood (27) and Ryan Wharton (28) top-scoring and Aussie ace Lachlan Cooke bagging 3-33 and Paul Hesp taking 2-20.

Scalby openers Chris Malthouse (17no) and Edward Hopper (19no) had guided them to 42-0 from 17.4 overs before the game was washed out.

Seamer were 47-3 from 11 overs, replying to hosts Brompton’s 100 all out when rain stopped play.

Ross Triffitt’s 24 not out was the leading light for Brompton, Mitchell Fisher taking 4-15 and Adam Morris 3-24.

Seamer were in early trouble on 3-2 after the dismissal of Darrol Lewis and Gregg Chadwick for a duck and one respectively, but Matty Morris (21) had helped the visitors recover slightly before play was halted.

Ebberston were denied the chance to climb out of the relegation zone as rain stopped their game at home to Settrington.

Veteran Mike Horsley steadily compiled 66 from 112 balls, supported well by skipper Frankie Beal (51), sharing a second-wicket stand of 119 as the hosts posted 169-6 from their 45 overs.

Jonty Rounthwaite took 3-43 for Settrington, who were 21-1 from 10 overs before the elements won the day.

Bridlington 2nds moved back up into second place in Division One after their four-wicket home win against promotion rivals Forge Valley, the only match to finish in this division.

Valley were dismissed for 106 in 31.4 overs and Brid knocked off the runs for the loss of four wickets from only 24.2 overs.

Leaders Cloughton looked in good shape for a win at promotion rivals Wykeham as they had posted an imposing 269-8 from 45 overs before the rain ruined their chances with the hosts on 24-1 from 12 overs.

Mark Pryce was in sparkling form with a superb 92, well-supported by Sean Exley (47), Dan Jenkinson (41) and skipper Liam Salt (25).

Sam Colling was the pick of the home bowling attack with 4-49, and he also ran out Jenkinson.

Cameron Anderson hammered an excellent 115 for struggling Folkton & Flixton 2nds at Thornton Dale in another game wrecked by the heavy showers.

Youngster Anderson bludgeoned seven sixes and eight fours on his way to 115 and skipper James Clark also played very well for his 84, which contained three sixes and seven fours.

Stu Stocks added 23 as the away side amassed a strong 253-5 from their 45 overs.

The home openers made a steady start to the run-chase, Lewis White hitting 35no and Gareth Hunt 29no as they made it to 78-0 off 22 overs, only for the wet weather to call time on the match.

Fylingdales were 58-4 in pursuit of visiting team Sherburn’s 151-9 when the rain stopped proceedings.

Stuart Watmore’s stunning spell of 6-29 from 12 overs for Great Habton proved to be in vain as their game at basement club Ganton was also washed out just after the halfway point.

Robbie Milner top-scored with 27 for Ganton, and Great Habton were 14-1 from seven overs before play ended.